Reporter Baseball Roundup: North Penn wins 9th straight; Souderton rallies past CB West

Joe Picozzi hit a two-run home run as the North Penn baseball team scored all six of its runs Thursday afternoon in the top of the fifth inning, a total enough to beat Central Bucks South 6-2 and extend the Knights’ winning streak to nine games.

Tyler Siddal finished 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored for North Penn (15-2, 11-0 Suburban One League Continental).

Knights starting pitcher Danny Kirwin earned the win, allowing two earned runs on five hits, walked three and struck out four. Jason Beidemean had a strikeout in picking up the save.

Joey Loynd hit a solo home run in the third for CB South (10-7, 7-4) while Conor McKeown went 2-for-4.

Souderton 4, Central Bucks West 3 >> Souderton’s Aaron Groller allowed three hits and struck out seven in a complete-game effort on the mound while the Indians erased a 3-1 deficit with three runs int he bottom of the fifth to edge Central Bucks West for an SOL Continental win.

David Gulibon collected two RBIs while Conlan Wall went 2-for-4 with a run scored for the Indians (11-6, 7-4 conference), who have won four of their past five.

Tyler Dalzell had a pair of RBIs for CB West (3-14, 3-9).

Hatboro-Horsham 3, Upper Dublin 1 >> Benny Wilson helped Hatboro-Horsham end a three-game skid, striking out six in throwing a complete game in an SOL American win over visiting Upper Dublin.

Kevin Waeltz was 2-for-4 with a double and RBI for the Hatters, who scored a run each in the first, third and sixth.

Elijah Peck and Brian McPeak both doubled for Upper Dublin (3-11, 2-9), who plated its lone run in the top of the sixth. Peck finished 2-for-3.

Pennridge 10, William Tennent 9 >> Pennridge rallied to win the SOL Continental slugfest, scoring the SOL Continental contest’s final five runs — one in the bottom of the fourth then four in the fifth — to end a four-game losing skid.

The Rams (5-10, 3-9 conference) finished with 13 hits while the visiting Panthers (8-9, 4-7) recorded 12.

Evan Freed finished with four RBIs in going 2-for-4 at the plate for Pennridge. Jason Petrick went 3-for-4 with a double and two RBIs while Paul Croyle and Ryan Lerro both were 2-for-4.

Tenennt’s Greg Delgado went 3-for-4 with a triple and home run while Plunkett was 4-for-4. Patrick McCauley and Kip Mooney both collected two RBIs.

Central Bucks East 13, Abington 3 >> James Pello hit a three-RBI triple as part of a seven-run top of the sixth as Central Bucks East pulled away late to win the SOL cross contest that counts in the District 1-6A power rankings.

Grant Meiers and Tommy Webb also tripled while Sean E’Nama scored four runs for the Patriots (10-9, 4-7 SOL Continental). Meiers went 2-for-3 with two RBI and two runs scored, Webb was 2-for-2 with a pair of RBIs and a run scored. Will Masteron added two runs for East.

Stephen Vogl and Sonny Stevenson hit triples for Abington (4-15, 1-10 SOL National) while Vogl, Christian Lavallie and Jake Ward all collected RBIs.

Pottsgrove 7, Lansdale Catholic 6 (8) >> Lansdale Catholic forced extras by scoring twice in the bottom of the seventh on a Pat Dougherty RBI single and Sean Gallagher’s RBI sacrifice fly. But Pottsgrove answered with a run in the top of the eighth and came away with the non-league win.

Dougherty was 2-for-4 with an RBI, Shane Stewart went 2-for-4 with two RBI and a run scored while Sean Duffy finished 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored for the Crusaders 2-14, 1-10 PCL). Matt Horenci added two runs.

For Pottsgrove, Alex Stump was 3-for-4 with a double and two runs scored while Bailey Delp went 3-for-4 with an RBI and scored twice. Garrett Heft finished 2-for-3 with two RBIs and a run scored with Karson Brown going 2-for-4 and had a pair of runs.

Faith Christian 13, The Christian Academy 0 >> Parker Curry and David Forscht both struck out seven in a combined two-hit shutout while the Faith Christian offense got going int the later innings to cruise past The Christian Academy.

The game was scoreless through three innings before Faith plated three in the top of the fourth. A run in the fourth was followed by five in the sixth and four more in he seventh.

Jacob Davis had three hits and two RBIs for the Lions while DJ Cesario finished with a pair of RBIs.