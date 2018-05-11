Connect with us

Pottsgrove’s Parris Janusek signs with Ursinus College

Name: Parris Janusek

High School: Pottsgrove

College Selection: Ursinus College

Sport: Football

Position: Guard/Defensive Tackle

Anticipated Major: Pre-Medical

Parents: Jennifer and Parris Janusek

Major Athletic Honors: Mini Maxwell Award 2017-18, Lineman of the Year 2016-17, 1st Team All Conference 2016 & 2017, 1st Team All Frontier 2016 & 2017, National Football Foundation Football Scholar Athlete Award, Honorable Mention All Eastern PA 2016.

