Fall Sports

Pottsgrove’s Malik Garner signs with Lock Haven

Name: Malik Garner

High School: Pottsgrove

College Selection: Lock Haven University

Sport: Football

Position: Wide Receiver

Anticipated Major: Music Performance

Parents: Marsharie Garner and Damir Johnson

 

