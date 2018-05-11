Connect with us

Fall Sports

Pottsgrove’s Kobey Baldwin commits to West Chester University

Name: Kobey Baldwin

High School: Pottsgrove

College Selection: West Chester University

Sport: Football

Position: Safety/Kick Returner

Anticipated Major: Business

Parents: Thomas Baldwin and Christina Chase

Major Athletic Honors: 2017 First Team All-Area/All-PAC Frontier Division selection. 2016 Second Team All Frontier/All-Area Honorable Mention.

