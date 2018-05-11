Connect with us

Winter Sports

Pottsgrove’s Jayden Blakey signs with DeSales University

Name: Jayden Blakey

High School: Pottsgrove

College Selection: DeSales University

Sport: Men’s Basketball

Position: Shooting Guard

Anticipated Major: Exploratory Studies

Major Athletic Honors: Recipient of Yogi Strom Sportsmanship Scholarship; Second Team All-Pioneer Athletic Conference.

