Connect with us

Spring Sports

Pottsgrove’s Ashon Calhoun signs with West Virginia Wesleyan

Name: Alshon Calhoun

High School: Pottsgrove

College Selection: West Virginia Wesleyan

Sport: Men’s Track & Field

Event: Sprints

Club Affiliation: 

Anticipated Major: Psychology

Parents: 

Major Athletic Honors: Three-time varsity captain. Four-time Pioneer Athletic Conference Championship qualifier; District One qualifier.

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

More in Spring Sports