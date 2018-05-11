Malone’s fourth goal lifts Haverford School past Episcopal in OT

TJ Malone’s fourth goal of the game came in overtime to lead Haverford School to a 9-8 Inter-Ac League win over Episcopal Academy Friday night.

Luke O’Grady added two goals for the Fords, who clinched the regular season title and top seed in the league playoffs that start next week.

Nick Bates tallied a hat trick, and Chris McCoun added two first-half goals for the Churchmen.

Radnor 7, Central Bucks West 5 >> Jackson Birtwistle and Drew Brown provided two goals and one assist each, and John Austen paired a goal with a helper as the Raiders used six unanswered goals in the second half to claim the victory.

Southern Lehigh 12, Strath Haven 5 >> Jeffrey Conner (two assists) and Chris Rosini each scored twice for the