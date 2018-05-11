Hot second half carries Carroll past Harriton

Archbishop Carroll flipped the switch in the second half, scoring six of the game’s final nine goals, on the way to an 8-5 decision over Harriton.

Julia Dellarata turned aside seven shots in goal for the Patriots, who trailed by one at halftime. Katie Detwiler led the charge with four goals and two draw controls, Amber Germer registered two goals and four caused turnovers, and Fabiana Narda chipped in with two goals and an assist.

In other nonleague action:

Springfield 16, Parkland 7 >> Dana Carlson and Olivia Little scored four goals each, Little added two helpers, and Belle Mastropietro dominated the center circle with seven draw controls to go with two goals and four assists as the Cougars (15-3) ended the regular season on a winning note.

Olivia Pace and Julie Schickling added two goals each, the latter with two helpers, and Aidan Gallagher made nine saves.

Chichester 13, Delco Christian 10 >> Monica Lebaudy had three goals and two assists, Braedyn Thompson posted a hat trick, and Alison Levis netted two goals for the Knights. Isabelle Bewster made 11 saves in the cage, including her 200th of the season.

Scoring information for Chichester was not reported to the Daily Times.