Archbishop Carroll flipped the switch in the second half, scoring six of the game’s final nine goals, on the way to an 8-5 decision over Harriton.
Julia Dellarata turned aside seven shots in goal for the Patriots, who trailed by one at halftime. Katie Detwiler led the charge with four goals and two draw controls, Amber Germer registered two goals and four caused turnovers, and Fabiana Narda chipped in with two goals and an assist.
In other nonleague action:
Springfield 16, Parkland 7 >> Dana Carlson and Olivia Little scored four goals each, Little added two helpers, and Belle Mastropietro dominated the center circle with seven draw controls to go with two goals and four assists as the Cougars (15-3) ended the regular season on a winning note.
Olivia Pace and Julie Schickling added two goals each, the latter with two helpers, and Aidan Gallagher made nine saves.
Chichester 13, Delco Christian 10 >> Monica Lebaudy had three goals and two assists, Braedyn Thompson posted a hat trick, and Alison Levis netted two goals for the Knights. Isabelle Bewster made 11 saves in the cage, including her 200th of the season.
Scoring information for Chichester was not reported to the Daily Times.
Comments
Recent News
-
Spring Sports/ 46 mins ago
Souderton finishes strong, Pennridge seniors prove resiliency
EAST ROCKHILL >> For Souderton girls lacrosse, it wasn’t about the start but instead...
-
Girls Lacrosse/ 2 hours ago
It takes two (days) as Abington tops Upper Dublin
UPPER DUBLIN >> It took two days, but Abington’s girls lacrosse team earned itself...
-
Girls Lacrosse/ 3 hours ago
Hot second half carries Carroll past Harriton
Archbishop Carroll flipped the switch in the second half, scoring six of the game’s...
-
Spring Sports/ 3 hours ago
West staves off Vikings comeback for 3-2 victory
WEST GOSHEN—Don’t count out Downingtown West just yet. With the Whippets 3-2 win over...
-
Malone’s fourth goal lifts Haverford School past Episcopal in OT
TJ Malone’s fourth goal of the game came in overtime to lead Haverford School...
-
Spring Sports/ 4 hours ago
Haverford High wraps up winning campaign
Haverford High concluded its best season in nearly a decade with a 5-2 nonleague...
-
Delco Softball Roundup: Upper Darby captures Central League title
There was hardly any doubt that Upper Darby would win the Central League title...
-
Delco Baseball Roundup: Kehoe’s big day helps Carroll cycle past McDevitt
Tyler Kehoe had a game to remember Friday. The Archbishop Carroll junior hit for...
-
Spring Sports/ 4 hours ago
Owen J. Roberts handles delay, beats Boyertown for 4th straight PAC title
FAIRVIEW VILLAGE >> The Owen J. Roberts girls lacrosse team knows plenty about overcoming...
-
Girls Track and Field/ 4 hours ago
Pottsgrove’s Rose gets fierce to win triple jump at PAC Championships
ROYERSFORD >> The ferocity on Mia Rose’s face tells much of the story. With...
-
Boys Track and Field/ 4 hours ago
OJR’s Conway on course for Triple Crown, Pottstown’s Howard takes triple jump at PAC Championships
UPPER PROVIDENCE >> One down, two to go. That was Liam Conway’s score Friday...
-
Girls Track and Field/ 7 hours ago
SOL Continental Championships: CB West sweeps 4×8’s on Day One
WARRINGTON >> Vying for conference glory, the Central Bucks West boys 4×8 ran like...