Haverford High wraps up winning campaign

Haverford High concluded its best season in nearly a decade with a 5-2 nonleague victory over Devon Prep.

The Fords (9-7), who finished on a four-match winning streak, received another solid performance from Connor Rose at third singles. Rose closed the season with a 7-5, 6-4 win.

All of the Fords’ doubles pairings ended the campaign as winners: Sammy Ortiz and Scott Kaplan, Michael Hughes and Samson Chen, Varun Rajan and Andrew Borbi, and Zachary Signorello and Abe Park.

