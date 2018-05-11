Delco Softball Roundup: Upper Darby captures Central League title

There was hardly any doubt that Upper Darby would win the Central League title Friday.
Sara Sullivan led off the game with a home run, and Lexie Witmer banged out two doubles as the Royals clinched their second championship in three years with an 11-1 rout of Harriton in six innings.
Rebecca Sorrentino threw a complete game with six punchouts and helped her cause with a three-run jack. Sullivan added three singles to go with her home run.
In the Inter-Ac League:
Notre Dame 16, Agnes Irwin 1 >> Grace Jackson collected a double, a triple, four RBIs and a pair of runs scored to pace the Irish. Jackson dominated for two innings from the circle, fanning four, to earn the win.
Brooke McKeown went 3-for-4 with a double and three RBIs. Marissa Mycek finished 3-for-3 with two runs, while Sophia Marlino and Sophia Haub both chipped in with two base knocks.
Lily Zelov hit a run-scoring triple for Agnes Irwin.
In nonleague action:
Chichester 6, Merion Mercy 5 >> Sweet-swinging freshman Ava Franz logged two hits and two RBIs for the Eagles (7-9). Hailey Larrabee pitched the win.
Radnor 16, Friends’ Central 0 >> In a game played under the lights late Thursday, the Raiders (8-9) make quick work of the visitors as Grace Remphrey (four RBIs), Audrey Rosenblum (two RBIs) and Carolyn Eckstein (two RBIs) each went 2-for-2 with a walk and three runs scored.
Libby Tewksbury pitched a three-inning no-hitter.
Interboro 4, Phoenixville 2 >> All-Delco pitcher Bridget Bailey struck out 14 and received offensive support from Emily Gavin, who laced a two-run triple in the second inning. Kate Hill also had a three-bagger for the Bucs (12-5).
In the Bicentennial League:
Christian Academy 20, Phil-Mont Christian 3 >> Grace Gormley had a grand slam and five RBIs, Dayla Fuselli went 4-for-4 with a homer and six RBIs, and Lindsay Haseltine was 4-for-4 for the Crusaders (11-3, 11-3).
In the Ches-Mont League:
Unionville 13, Sun Valley 3 >> Alayna Lloyd and Jayme Mclhenney each singled for the Vanguards.
