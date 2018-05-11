Delco Baseball Roundup: Kehoe’s big day helps Carroll cycle past McDevitt

Tyler Kehoe had a game to remember Friday.

The Archbishop Carroll junior hit for the cycle in the Patriots’ 19-0 drubbing of Catholic League foe Bishop McDevitt.

Kehoe, a South Carolina commit, finished 4-for-4 with seven RBIs. Jake Kelchner blasted a three-run, inside-the-park homer and finished with four RBIs. Kyle Wagner also went yard and scored a pair of runs for the Patriots (13-3, 9-2), who can clinch sole possession of second place in the Catholic League win a win over Archbishop Ryan Monday. Carroll can capture a share of the regular season title with a win Monday and a La Salle loss to Archbishop Wood.

Brett Holmes allowed only three hits and struck out six in a five-inning complete game. Avery Shepherd and Cole Chesnet each had two doubles.

In nonleague games:

Bonner & Prendergast 7, Strath Haven 2 >> John DeMucci belted a three-run jack in the fourth inning to give the Friars (10-7) their first lead. Matt Shepherd’s three-run double in the fifth put the game out of reach.

Matt Maselli hurled two innings of solid relief to earn the win.

Jake Mon had a double for Strath Haven.

Interboro 3, Upper Darby 2 >> Andrew Grieb and Noah Kiely supplied two hits apiece, and starter Justin Jenkins gave the Bucs (15-2) six solid innings with two punchouts. Mike Ventura wiggled out of a two-on jam in the seventh to record the save.

Mike Peters stroked a double for the Royals (3-15).

Chichester 6, Ridley 3 >> Damian Thompson was 3-for-3 with a double and triple as the Eagles spoiled the Green Raiders’ senior day. Andrew Rodriguez tossed the first three innings to get the win and helped his cause with two hits and three RBIs. Joe Renzi contributed two hits for Chi (14-3).

In the Inter-Ac League:

Haverford School 5, Germantown Academy 4 >> Nick Holtz delivered the winning hit in the bottom of the seventh for the Fords (13-11, 4-6), who overcame a 4-1 deficit. Sean Clark’s two-run bomb in the sixth tied the score. Holtz was 2-for-3 with two RBIs and two runs scored. Justin Meyer threw a perfect top half of the seventh inning, striking out two, to get the win.

Episcopal Academy 5, SCHA 2 >> Isaiah Payton belted a home run, and Mitch Pagano was 2-for-3 with an RBI for the Churchmen. Jack O’Reilly gave up one hit and struck out two in three innings of work for the win.

In the Bicentennial League:

Delco Christian 11, Christian Academy 5 >> Clay Corcimiglia gave the Knights six strong innings, and Tyler Rossini and Robert Lucas showed the way offensively with two hits apiece.

Luke Sareyka had two doubles for TCA.