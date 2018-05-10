Reporter Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Seifert scores 200th goal, Gwynedd Mercy cruises past Council Rock North

Kendall Seifert scored her 200th career goal — becoming just the second Gwynedd Mercy Academy girls lacrosse player to reach the milestone — as the Monarchs rolled past Council Rock North 24-9 for a non-league victory Wednesday.

Seifert, who has committed to University of California-Davis, joins 2007 grad Bergan Foley as the only members of GMA’s 200 club. The win was the 13th straight for the Monarchs (15-2).

Souderton 17, Hatboro-Horsham 6 >> Souderton bounced back from a loss to Plymouth Whitemarsh Monday by racing out to a 12-3 halftime lead and finishing its Suburban One League American Conference schedule with a win.

Riley McGowan finished with five goals and four assists for the Indians (12-5, 7-2 conference), who have won seven of their last eight. Carlie Doughty had four goals, an assist and six draw controls while Lauren Scott made 13 saves.

Anna Anello, Randi Hess and Sarah Goodwin all scored twice for Big Red. Hess also handed out a pair of assists and Goodwin collected five draw controls.

Upper Dublin 17, Cheltenham 5 >> Lindsey Schreiber scored five times, Mack Moore finished with four goals and two assists and visiting Upper Dublin rolled to its fourth straight victory.

Jenn McCarry recorded two goals and two assists while Aly Breslin had a goals and dished out three assists for the Cardinals (12-4, 6-2 SOL American), who led 14-3 at the half.

Brianna Young’s three goals paced Cheltenham (0-14, 0-9).

Wissahickon 14, Upper Moreland 10 >> Jaclyn Staub made a career-high 21 saves and Wissahickon ended a four-game losing streak with a win on Senior Night.

Sam Intrieri had game-high six goals for the Trojans (6-12, 4-5 SOL American) while Maddie Hippensteal added a pair of goals.

Upper Moreland (11-6, 4-5) had a two-game win streak snapped.

Abington 14, Quakertown 0 >> Abington honored Claudia Grossi, Natalie McNamara, and Taheera Rodgers on a Senior Night that ended with the Galloping Ghosts blanking Quakertown.

McNamara had two goals and two assists while Rodgers scored twice as Abington (11-6, 7-1 SOL American) won its second straight. Lauren Van Buren added a pair of goals with goalkeeper Grossi collecting one save.