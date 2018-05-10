Haverford School serves up another tennis title

The Haverford School captured its ninth consecutive Inter-Ac League championship Thursday with a 7-0 victory over Malvern Prep.
In singles competition, John Walsh, Julius Golz and Cole Wolf all won in straight sets. The top doubles tandem of Emilio Fink and Thomas Ward cruised to a 6-0, 6-0 decision. The second paring of Sunny Yu and Jared Hoefner battled to a 6-0, 7-6 (6-3) win. The teams of Ryan Astley and Aly Ba and Jeff Bozzi and Aditya Sardesai also picked up victories in doubles play.
In a nonleague match:
Haverford 4, Roman Catholic 1 >> The Fords (8-7) claimed their third win in as many days as Jamie Taglang kicked things off at first singles with a 6-3, 6-4 win. Connor Rose was a winner in straight sets at No. 3 singles.
In doubles action, Haverford received winning performances from Sammy Ortiz and Scott Kaplan, as well as Michael Hughes and Samson Chen.
