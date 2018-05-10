Haverford High defeats O’Hara

Haverford High climbed back to the 500-mark (7-7) thanks to a 4-1 nonleague victory over Cardinal O’Hara.

The Fords rode the comeback train throughout the match.

Alex Arcidiacono persevered in second singles by winning 7-5, 6-1 against Luke Savage. Not to be outdone, Connor Rose rallied for a victory (1-6, 6-3, 6-1) after dropping the first set to Owen Sheehan. Martin Meenan defeated Jamie Taglang, 6-1, 7-6 (7-5) for the Lions’ lone point.

In other nonleague play:

Haverford School 7, LaSalle College 0 >> The Fords may have swept the Explorers, but it wasn’t easy by any means. John Walsh faced a stiff test in first singles, taking on District 12 3A champion Andrew Lutschaunig. Walsh won 7-6 (8-6), 3-6, 6-4.