Delco Softball Roundup: Sorrentino does it all in Upper Darby’s win over Conestoga

In a slugfest, Rebecca Sorrentino managed to standout on the mound and at the dish. She hit a three-run home run and struck out 10 in Upper Darby’s 8-7 win over Conestoga. Sorrentino’s bomb was one of three by the Royals. Sarah Sullivan hit a grand slam, while Brooke Jones went 3-4 with a dinger.

Also in the Central League:

Penncrest 4, Radnor 1>> Julia Eckels smacked the only extra-base hit of the afternoon as part of her 2-3 day. She scored two runs for the Lions (12-5, 11-4), who got a strong outing from starter Maya Hartman.

Hartman scattered four hits in a complete game. Melody Gleason also scored twice, while Collette Ernst drove in two runs.

Marple Newtown 8, Strath Haven 3 >> Rachel Cowley did it with her arm and bat against the Panthers. She struck nine in a complete game and contributed to her own cause with two hits at the plate.

Grace Thorne also picked up two hits for the Tigers (5-11, 4-11), driving in two. Brooke Bender went 1-3 and scored two runs for Strath Haven. She also stole a base.

Springfield 12, Harriton 2 >> Jordan Galloway and Carly Swartz each went 2-for-2 to power the Cougars (9-5, 9-5), who scored six runs in the first inning and never looked back. Swartz scored two runs and knocked in a pair. Caitlin Chambers added a double and Sam Ciasullo earned the win from the circle.

Garnet Valley 8, Lower Merion 0 >> Audrey Shenk twirled a one-hitter with nine punchouts. She received plenty of offensive support from Diane Torregrossa, who went 3-for-4 with a triple, two RBIs and three runs scored.

Lindsey Hunt also was 3-for-4 and homered, while Annie Bechtold finished 2-for-2 with a double.

In the Ches-Mont:

Oxford 11, Sun Valley 2 >> Though they only scored two runs as a team, three Vanguards produced multi-hit afternoons: Amy Parker, Alayna Lloyd and Madison Koons.

In nonleague play:

Bonner & Prendergast 8, Episcopal Academy 1 >> Meghan Sullivan went 3-3 and struck out five to get the win for the Pandas (12-4). Kaitlyn Martin also collected three hits for Prendie and knocked in a run. Bella Volatile had a standout day at the plate for the Churchwomen with two extra-base hits, a double and a triple.