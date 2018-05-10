Delco Softball Roundup: Jones delivers a walk-off win for Upper Darby

Brooke Jones’ run-scoring single in the bottom of the eighth inning lifted Upper Darby to a 6-5 nonleague victory over Bonner & Prendergast.

Sara Sullivan set the tone from the leadoff, going 3-for-5 with a homer, double and four RBIs for the Royals. Winning pitcher Rebecca Sorrentino chipped in with a two-bagger.

Molly Muldoon paced the Pandas with three base knocks and two runs scored. Allison Martin and Meghan McNulty added two hits apiece, while Angelina Brooks smacked a double.

Despite the loss, Meghan Sullivan pitched very well for the Pandas. The senior went the distance, allowing only one earned run while striking out 10.

In other nonleague action:

Penncrest 3, Chichester 2 >> Maya Hartman settled down after allowing a home run off the bat of Ava Franz in the first inning. The All-Delco ace wouldn’t allow a hit the rest of the game.

Julia Eckels blasted a two-run dinger in the third inning for the Lions, and Colette Ernst followed with an RBI double.

Marple Newtown 2, Interboro 1 >> Rachel Cowley’s single drove in the go-ahead run in the bottom of the third as the Tigers (6-11) upset the Del Val League champion Bucs. Maggie Colsher had a double for Marple.

Ceire Devlin-Mohan scattered four hits in a complete game effort. She struck out five.

In the Central League:

Strath Haven 10, Harriton 4 >> Hazel Kane hit a round-tripper and Malia Calciano went 2-for-4 with a walk and four RBIs to lead the Panthers past the visiting Rams. Calciano pitched a complete game.

Audrey Kochanowski notched two hits and a walk, and Emily Lesher went 1-for-3 with two walks and a pair of runs.

In the Bicentennial League:

Christian Academy 15, Plumstead Christian 0 >> Grace Gormley pitched a three-inning no-hitter with seven strikeouts for the Crusaders (10-3, 10-3). Grace Gormley fueled the offense with three hits, including a homer, three RBIs and two runs scored. On senior day, Lindsay Haseltine had a double and three RBIs, and Dejah Burley-Chambers knocked in two runs. Fellow senior Courtney Bailey played solid defense at second base.

Christopher Dock 14-16, Delco Christian 5-1 >> Not much went the Knights’ way in a twin billing with the Pioneers.

Sam Schoenlank had a two-run single in the opener for the Knights (8-8, 5-8). Erin Mulholland supplied an RBI single in the nightcap.