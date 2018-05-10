Delco Baseball Roundup: Fisher’s blast leads Strath Haven over Marple

Jake Fisher broke a tie with a two-run homer in the sixth inning Wednesday as Strath Haven tagged Marple Newtown with its first loss of the season, 10-5.

The victory clinched a second-place finish in the Central League for the Panthers. The Tigers locked up the Central League championship outright Monday.

Chase Davis cranked a three-run dinger in the seventh for the Panthers, who improved to 13-3 (12-3 Central League). Henry Dawes hurled 2.1 innings of relief to get the win.

Luke Cantwell homered for the Tigers (17-1, 15-1).

Elsewhere in the Central League:

Penncrest 9, Radnor 8 >> Matt Arbogast delivered a two-run single in the bottom of the 10th, lifting the Lions to a thrilling walk-off victory. Radnor put a three spot on the board in the top of the inning.

Kevin Mills, Dylan Bittle and Tom Innaurato all collected three base knocks for the Lions. In addition to his game-winning hit, Arbogast walked twice. Jeffrey Lunger contributed with a double and a walk.

Aldan Conmy pitched six innings of relief to earn the win.

George Hoysgaard (two RBIs), Nick Scheri, Jack Lee, and Seamus Kennedy (three RBIs) all collected two hits for the Raiders.

Garnet Valley 5, Lower Merion 0 >> Will Wesolowski spun a one-hit shutout with eight strikeouts to lead the Jaguars past the host Aces.

Mason Miller, Cole Palis and Reece Malek all notched three hits. Braydon Morandini slugged an RBI double for GV.

Ridley 6, Haverford 5 >> The Fords scored four runs in the bottom of the seventh to make things interesting, but fell short on senior day.

Jack Liberio pitched a complete game, striking out 10, for the Green Raiders. TJ NcNeeley (triple) and James Becker each went 2-for-4 with a run and an RBI.

Andrew Elcock had a single and two RBIs, and Dan Kelleher went 2-for-3 with a triple for the Fords.

Conestoga 7, Upper Darby 1 >> Chris Anderson hit a dong and Mike Peters, Jon Stanczak and Nolan Ward all singled for the Royals. Conlan Tucker pitched three innings of relief, fanning six, for the Pioneers.

Harriton 13, Springfield 3 >> Dave Bingaman went 2-for-3 and Nick Sharer had a single and an RBI for the Cougars, whose pitching allowed 16 hits.