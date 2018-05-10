Delco Baseball Roundup: Chichester holds off Academy Park for season sweep

A three-run outburst in the bottom of the sixth inning, aided by one costly Academy Park error, propelled Chichester to a 9-7 Del Val League victory.
Damian Thompson legged out a triple to start the Eagles’ rally. Dave Heffron and Jason Riberio each drove in two runs, while winning pitcher Anthony Caramanico had two hits. Ryan Boyers and Hunter Killinen both had an RBI for Chi (13-3, 11-3).
Rob Long belted a home run and Matt Thomas and Billy Martin both tripled for AP.
Chichester swept the season series with AP, 3-0.
Elsewhere in the Del Val:
Interboro 20, Glen Mills 4 >> The Bucs needed only three innings to dispatch the Bulls. Jared Dellipriscoli swung a big bat, going 3-for-3 with a double and five RBIs. Dom Scrivano laced a bases-clearing triple and went 2-for-3 with four RBIs. Evan Sorrentino finished 3-for-3 with a double and four ribbies.
Colin Shields pitched all three innings for the win.
In the Central League:
Springfield 3, Haverford 2 >> The Cougars got off the schneid with a much-needed victory on senior day. Last season’s PIAA Class 5A semifinalist hadn’t won since April 19.
Springfield did all of its scoring in the first inning. Nick Sharer laced a two-run single and Justin Shields hit a sacrifice fly to make it 3-0.
Colin Eberhardt pitched four solid frames and Mike Conran threw three innings of strong relief. Cam Thorpe added a single and a walk for the Cougars.
Pat Linder and Shaun Jones collected two hits apiece for the Fords.
In the Bicentennial League:
Delco Christian 5, Bristol 1 >> Tyler Rossini dominated with 11 strikeouts and allowed only five hits and one walk en route to a complete game. Rossini also doubled and reached base three times for the Knights (9-7, 7-7).
Clay Corcimiglia ripped a two-run triple to give DC a little breathing room in the third inning.
