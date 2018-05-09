Sullivan strong for Bonner & Prendie, but it’s not enough against Ryan

Meghan Sullivan slugged a two-run homer and went the distance, but it wasn’t enough as Archbishop Ryan topped Bonner & Prendergast, 5-2, to clinch first place and the top seed for next week’s Catholic League playoffs.

Sullivan’s homer came in the fourth inning. She also allowed six hits, two earned runs and fanned six. Angelina Brooks added a double for the Pandas (11-4, 10-2), who enter the playoffs as the No. 2 seed.

Cardinal O’Hara 8, Little Flower 1 >> The Lions broke the game open with five runs in the top of the first inning.

Margaret Loomis ripped a double, and winning pitcher Jenna Smith added a double. Smith scattered four hits and whiffed four to get the win.

In the Inter-Ac League:

Notre Dame 17, Baldwin School 3 >> The Irish pounded three homers in a seven-run outburst in the second inning. Anita Bilotta started the derby with a two-run blast. Sophia Marlino followed with a solo blast, and Sophia Haub capped the bombardment with a grand slam.

In the Bicentennial League:

Faith Christian 11, Christian Academy 5 >> Dayla Fuselli, Grace Gormley and Oksana Specht stroked three hits each to lead the Crusaders. Gormley also stole six bases.

Delco Christian 15, Lower Moreland 0 >> Abbie Heacock drove in four runs and allowed two hits in three innings to get the win. Erin Mulholland added three hits and two RBIs, while Kendall Clarke chipped in with three RBIs.

In nonleague action:

Haverford 8, Interboro 3 >> Tess Smith had a big day, going 4-for-4 with three doubles and one RBI. Morgan Marchesani added two hits and three RBIs. Anna Medford ripped a two-run triple, while Lauren Meyer and Ali Murphy added two hits each.

Bridget Bailey ripped a home run for the Bucs.