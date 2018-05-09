Sullivan strong for Bonner & Prendie, but it’s not enough against Ryan

Meghan Sullivan slugged a two-run homer and went the distance, but it wasn’t enough as Archbishop Ryan topped Bonner & Prendergast, 5-2, to clinch first place and the top seed for next week’s Catholic League playoffs.
Sullivan’s homer came in the fourth inning. She also allowed six hits, two earned runs and fanned six. Angelina Brooks added a double for the Pandas (11-4, 10-2), who enter the playoffs as the No. 2 seed.
Cardinal O’Hara 8, Little Flower 1 >> The Lions broke the game open with five runs in the top of the first inning.
Margaret Loomis ripped a double, and winning pitcher Jenna Smith added a double. Smith scattered four hits and whiffed four to get the win.
In the Inter-Ac League:
Notre Dame 17, Baldwin School 3 >> The Irish pounded three homers in a seven-run outburst in the second inning. Anita Bilotta started the derby with a two-run blast. Sophia Marlino followed with a solo blast, and Sophia Haub capped the bombardment with a grand slam.
In the Bicentennial League:
Faith Christian 11, Christian Academy 5 >> Dayla Fuselli, Grace Gormley and Oksana Specht stroked three hits each to lead the Crusaders. Gormley also stole six bases.
Delco Christian 15, Lower Moreland 0 >> Abbie Heacock drove in four runs and allowed two hits in three innings to get the win. Erin Mulholland added three hits and two RBIs, while Kendall Clarke chipped in with three RBIs.
In nonleague action:
Haverford 8, Interboro 3 >> Tess Smith had a big day, going 4-for-4 with three doubles and one RBI. Morgan Marchesani added two hits and three RBIs. Anna Medford ripped a two-run triple, while Lauren Meyer and Ali Murphy added two hits each.
Bridget Bailey ripped a home run for the Bucs.
Comments
Recent News
-
Winter Sports/ 2 hours ago
Linus McGinty announces his retirement from O’Hara
As an athletic director, B.J. Hogan is used to the comings and goings of...
-
Radnor books all-Central matchup for states berth
Radnor will have to beat a familiar foe to earn a spot in the...
-
Sullivan strong for Bonner & Prendie, but it’s not enough against Ryan
Meghan Sullivan slugged a two-run homer and went the distance, but it wasn’t enough...
-
Long’s hits 400-point mark as Springfield rolls
The Kyle Long point counter keeps ticking upward to stratospheric proportions. Long tallied two...
-
Kiely, Dellipriscoli help Interboro nudge past Chichester
Noah Kiely accomplished a rare feat Tuesday. He started and helped finish a rally...
-
Toohey, Garnet Valley steam past Radnor for Central League title
CONCORD >> You could hear it on the Garnet Valley sidelines. You could hear...
-
Spring Sports/ 4 hours ago
Boyertown edges Pope John Paul II; Owen J. Roberts slips by Perk Valley in close semifinals
BUCKTOWN >> Pam Wernersbach isn’t one for the thrillers. “Let’s just say Pam doesn’t...
-
Pioneer Athletic Conference/ 4 hours ago
Spring-Ford fends off Boyertown; Perkiomen Valley overpowers PJP to set up title showdown
BUCKTOWN >> Over the past several years, Spring-Ford vs. Perkiomen Valley has grown into...
-
Softball/ 4 hours ago
Souderton edges North Penn in 8 on Lepore’s walk-off single
FRANCONIA >> Jess Lepore knew what was coming. And the sophomore shortstop knew the...
-
Softball/ 4 hours ago
Archbishop Wood shows resolve, walks off against Hallahan
WARMINSTER >> Gianna Lancellotti stepped to the plate in the bottom of the seventh...
-
Baseball/ 7 hours ago
Plymouth Whitemarsh handles Hatboro-Horsham to improve district chances
WHITEMARSH >> Both teams knew the importance of Tuesday afternoon’s game. Plymouth Whitemarsh and...
-
Baseball/ 7 hours ago
North Penn slugs past Souderton, clinches SOL Continental title
TOWAMENCIN >> It was a sunny, conference-clinching afternoon for North Penn, the Knights slugging...