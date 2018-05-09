Radnor books all-Central matchup for states berth

Radnor will have to beat a familiar foe to earn a spot in the PIAA Class 3A team tennis tournament.

The sixth-seeded Raiders swept the singles to knock off 10th-seeded Pennsbury, 3-2, in the District 1 Class 3A playback round. The win earned Radnor a date with fifth-seeded Conestoga in Wednesday’s fifth-place game. The Pioneers topped No. 8 Upper Dublin, 3-1. The top five teams advance to the state tournament.

Max Safanov, Garrett Spillerman and Alex Weiss swept the singles in straight sets to keep the Raiders alive. Safanov beat Christian Succi at first singles, 6-2, 6-1. Spillerman defeated Justin Hubsch, 7-6 (8-6), 6-0 at second singles, while Weiss scored a 6-3, 6-4 victory over Brian Buzgo at third singles.

In the Inter-Ac League:

Haverford School 7, Springside Chestnut Hill 0 >> John Walsh, Grayson Potter and Cole Wolf swept the singles in straight sets. Julius Gola and Emilio Fink led the way with a 6-2, 6-0 triumph at first doubles.

In nonleague action:

Chichester 3, Sun Valley 2 >> Cliff Paasewe’s hard-fought three-set decision helped the Eagles sweep the singles completion. Paasewe topped Ben Lehberger at first singles, 4-6, 6-4, 7-6 (7-5).

Grady Southern and Jake Baron, and Hunter Hoffman and Sean Setnick took the doubles for Sun Valley in straight sets.

Haverford 5, Academy Park 0 >> Alex Arcidiacono and Connor Rose did not lose a game at second and third singles, respectively, to pace the fords. Scott Kaplan and Sammy Ortiz produced a clean sheet at first doubles.