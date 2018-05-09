Long’s hits 400-point mark as Springfield rolls

The Kyle Long point counter keeps ticking upward to stratospheric proportions.

Long tallied two goals and six assists Tuesday in a 16-10 win for Springfield over Strath Haven, with the senior All-Delco and University of Maryland commit eclipsing 400 points in his storied career.

Liam DiFonzo added five goals and a helper. Jack Spence notched a hat trick, and Mike Tulskie, Joey DeBernardi and Aiden Shandley scored twice each for the Cougars.

Jeffrey Conner led Strath Haven with six goals and an assist. Liam Carney added two and two for the Panthers.

Also in the Central League:

Marple Newtown 8, Haverford 7 >> Mike May scored the game-winner with 1:43 left to lead the Tigers. Marlon Weathers added four goals and an assist, and Vince Terra supplied two goals and a helper. Liam Ferry made 13 saves.

John Schievert led Haverford with two goals and an assist, while Kyle Bennett and Cole Lukasiewicz each paired a goal with two helpers for the Fords, which got 10 saves from Shane Liney in goal.

Radnor 13, Garnet Valley 10 >> Jackson Birtwistle had a career night with six goals and two assists, and John Austen posted five goals to celebrate senior night as the Raiders held off a fourth-quarter surge by the Jaguars. Mike McShea fueled Radnor with a 21-for-26 day on faceoffs plus and assist.

Harriton 8, Penncrest 7 >> Matt Gress and Asa Tyson scored two goals apiece, and Shane Stevens turned aside nine shots in net, but Michael Stewart’s game-winner in overtime made the difference for Harriton.