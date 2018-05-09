Kiely, Dellipriscoli help Interboro nudge past Chichester

Noah Kiely accomplished a rare feat Tuesday. He started and helped finish a rally that powered Interboro to its fourth straight Del Val League baseball title with an 8-7 triumph over Chichester.

Kiely singled to start the third inning and ripped a two-out RBI single to drive in the go-ahead run later in the frame as the Bucs (13-2, 13-0 league) exploded for six runs to erase a 6-2 deficit.

Interboro scored five runs with two outs on four straight singles.

Chi only scored one run in the final four innings thanks to an outstanding effort from Jared Dellipriscoli out of the bullpen. Dellipriscoli allowed one earned run and fanned eight in 3.2 innings and got a fly ball to end the game with Chi runners at second and third base. Mike Ventura (2-for-4) drove in two runs for the Bucs, while Andrew Grieb (2-for-4) scored two runs.

Jason Riberio had two hits, including a two-run double in the top of the seventh inning to cut the deficit to one for Chichester.

Academy Park 10, Penn Wood 0 >> Billy Martin collected two hits and two RBIs to pace the offense. Hunter Dorman added two hits and two RBIs, while Barry Brown picked up the win for the Knights (8-6, 8-5).

In the Central League:

Radnor 18, Springfield 3 >> Sean Mullarkey (1-for-3, three RBIs), Ben Karnavas (2-for-3, two RBIs) and George Hoysgaard (2-for-3, three RBIs, one run scored) set the tone at the top of the order for the Raiders. Seamus Kennedy and Matt Cohen had three RBIs and three runs scored apiece at the bottom of the lineup.

Chris Huk knocked in two runs for the Cougars.

In the Inter-Ac League:

Episcopal Academy 5, Germantown Academy 2 >> Brian Virbitsky, Jack O’Reilly, Mitch Pagano, Ethan Krohn and Cole Dumont drove in one run each. Pagano, O’Reilly, Will Kelley and Tommy Dennis stroked two hits each to pace a 12-hit attack.

Dumont tossed the first five innings to get the win.

Penn Charter 10, Haverford School 8 >> The Quakers used a four-run rally in the bottom of the sixth inning to slip past the Fords.

Isaiah Winkiur ripped a homer and drove in three runs for Haverford School. Alex Andrews and Logan Keller chipped in with two hits and two RBIs apiece.

In the Bicentennial League:

Dock Mennonite 11, Delco Christian 7 >> Tyler Rossini, Nathaniel Tutton, Stephen Wisnewski and Josiah Chow drove in runs for the Knights (8-7, 6-7). Clay Corcimiglia scored twice for DC.

Jenkintown 10, Christian Academy 0 >> The Crusaders left the bases loaded in the first and second innings and stranded 10 men overall. Grant Carmer went 2-for-2 for TCA (2-11, 1-11).