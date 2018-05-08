Souderton edges North Penn in 8 on Lepore’s walk-off single

FRANCONIA >> Jess Lepore knew what was coming. And the sophomore shortstop knew the Souderton softball team had done too much to let Tuesday afternoon’s game slip away.

So with two on and two out and the Indians tied 5-5 with visiting North Penn in the bottom of the eighth inning, Lepore took the first pitch she saw from NP’s Rachael Lowry and ripped it through the left side of the infield for the walk-off win as Souderton countered the Knights’ late comeback and earned the 6-5 victory.

“She’d been consistently throwing down the middle of the plate first pitch and I just knew this pitch is going to come right down the middle,” Lepore said. “I had a runner on second base, I just put it together in my mind somehow that we were going to stick through the end of that.”

North Penn trailed 4-1 after five innings but scored a run in the sixth then plated three with two outs in the top of the seventh to take a 5-4 lead. Souderton, however, forced extras with its own two-out rally in the seventh — Alex Scheeler doubling to left then scoring on Ali Gould’s RBI single. And in the eighth, Big Red came up clutch again on Lepore’s two-out RBI single to sweep the regular-season series over the Knights.

“I thought that they thought they had it,” Lepore said. “They definitely had that cockiness that they thought they had this game and our team, we don’t ever get too cocky or we don’t ever just lose it in the last inning or the last few innings. We just stuck through and they didn’t do the same thing.

“We just overpowered them in the last inning. We just the little extra oomph that they didn’t have.”

All nine hitters in the Souderton lineup recorded a hit while Lepore, Ali Gould, Alina Skrzat, Julia Kistler and Bri Neely also collecting a pair of hits as Souderton (10-5, 6-5 conference) won its third straight.

“That’s softball. You really never know,” Indians coach Liz Parkins said. “North Penn fought — we both fought all game. And honestly, you couldn’t ask for a better softball game. We have had issues with giving up those late runs in the sixth and seventh innings but being on our home field, again, just all of our hitters, they all stepped up today. I think everybody had a hit and I’m just so proud of this team for not giving up.”

#SOFTBALL: Ali Gould’s RBI single to right scores Alex Scheeler as @AthleticsSahs ties North Penn 5-5 B7. pic.twitter.com/jODI1kYK40 — Mike Cabrey (@mpcabrey) May 9, 2018

Jamie Beer was 3-for-4 with an RBI while Elia Namey and Jordan Pietrzykoski both went 2-for-4 for North Penn (14-4, 7-3), which had its nine-game winning streak snapped. The loss also puts the Knights a game behind first-place Central Bucks South in the SOL Continental standings with NP hosting the Titans 3:45 p.m. Thursday.

“It was a good game. We just didn’t come out early and put some runners on base,” North Penn coach Rick Torresani said. “And at they end they came back. That’s a heck of a comeback with two outs. And they came back with two outs and scored a run to tie it and got to hand it to Souderton, they came ready to play.”

Scheeler earned the complete-game victory for the Indians, who next play at home against Boyertown in a non-league contest 3:45 p.m. Friday. The Moravian commit gave up five runs — all earned — on 10 hits, one walk and one hit batter.

Lowry took the loss after coming in for NP starting pitcher Mady Volpe in the sixth. Lowry allowed two runs — both earned — on five hits. She walked one and struck out two.

#SOFTBALL: @Jamieee_beer50 gives @NPsoftball a 5-4 lead T7 vs. Souderton as she drops an RBI single to right to score @pietrzykoski. pic.twitter.com/v7pomokqD9 — Mike Cabrey (@mpcabrey) May 9, 2018

After North Penn went down in order in the top of the eighth, Skrzat led off the Souderton half of the frame with a single but was forced out at second base as the Knights tried to turn a double play on Megan Hamilton’s grounder — Hamilton was safe at first.

Hamilton went to second on Kistler’s sacrifice bunt. With first base open, North Penn opted to intentionally walk Indians leadoff hitter Neely. That brought up Lepore and her first-pitch single scored Hamilton from second as the throw home went too long.

“It was pretty close to the shortstop so I wasn’t sure if she was going to make an amazing play,” Lepore said. “But as soon as that ball got through there and their left fielder, whoever fielded that ball, threw it in, I just knew that ball was going to sail over the catcher’s head and we were going to win.”

North Penn cut the Indians’ lead to 4-2 in the top of the sixth. After Beer’s double off the fence in left put runners on second and third, Neal pulled NP to within two with her RBI single.

In the seventh, Namey’s two-out double off the fence in center scored Victoria Juckniewitz from first to make it 4-3. On the next at-bat, Jordan Pietrzykoski’s single to right brought home Namey to tie the game. Pietrzykoski took second on the play, then scored to put North Penn ahead 5-4 when Beer dropped an RBI single into right.

#SOFTBALL: @NPsoftball’s @Elia_namey just misses a home run, hitting the top of the fence in center field for a 2-out RBI double to pull the Knights within 4-3 of Souderton T7. pic.twitter.com/LVvdWxw548 — Mike Cabrey (@mpcabrey) May 9, 2018

Souderton took a 1-0 lead in the bottom of the first on a Gould double. North Penn responded to make it 1-1 in the top of the second on Neal’s RBI sacrifice fly.

The Indians went back up by scoring three runs in the fourth. Hamilton broke the tie with an RBI double to left. A Neely’s bases-loaded RBI infield single put Big Red up two while Lepore’s RBI sacrifice fly gave the home side a 4-1 advantage.