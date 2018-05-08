Reporter Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Riley O’Malley scores 100th goal, Upper Merion tops Pottsgrove

Riley O’Malley scored her 100th career goal as she completed her hat trick and the Upper Merion girls lacrosse team built a seven-goal halftime lead en route to a 19-13 PAC Frontier victory over Pottsgrove Monday.
O’Malley added a pair of assists while Catt Merritt and Bella DiSanto both scored three times for the Vikings, who led 14-7 at the break.
UM’s Molly Weygand and Rella Staley each collected two goals and two assists, Avalon Roberts added two goals while Ashleigh Struckus and Sarah Adams both finished with a goal and two assists. Anya Waller made 10 saves.
Emily Williams paced Pottsgove with four goals and also handed out an assist. Alyssa Petrucelli had three goals an an assist while Allie Reppert scored three goals.
ABINGTON 13, HATBORO-HORSHAM 9 >> Abby Thomas scored five goals and the Abington girls lacrosse team held off Hatboro-Horsham in the second half to top the Hatters in their Suburban One League American Conference contest Monday.
Jamira Mashore handed out four assists and also had a pair or goals for the Galloping Ghosts (10-6, 6-1 conference), who led 10-4 at halftime. Taheera Rodgers chipped in two goals and assists while Kaley Ehnow and Sam Simon both had two goals.
The loss was the fifth straight for Hatboro-Horsham (3-13, 2-6).
UPPER DUBLIN 14, QUAKERTOWN 0 >> Mack Moore had three goals and two assists as Upper Dublin scored 11 goals in the first half as the Cardinals shut out Quakertown for an SOL American victory.
Jenn McCarry finished with two goals and assists while Maddie Templetown and Lindsey Schreiber both scored twice for the UD (11-4, 5-2 conference), which has won three straight. Aly Breslin added a goal and three assists.
Quakertown dropped to 1-15 (1-7).
