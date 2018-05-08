Reporter Boys Volleyball Roundup: Dock Mennonite beats La Salle: CB East clinches share of SOL Continental

The La Salle boys volleyball team took the opening set in its first-ever trip to Dock Mennonite, but the host Pioneers rebounded to win the next three and earn a 3-1 (18-25, 25-19, 25-22, 25-23) victory in the non-league match Monday.
Lincoln Bergey lead Dock (14-3, 10-0 Independent League) with 20 kills while also finishing with eight digs, three blocks and three aces. Jaden Hunsberger made 30 digs, Jeremy Yoder collected 33 assists while Ryan Class chipped in 11 kills, five digs and a block.
Dock Mennonite caps its regular season schedule by hosting Council Rock North 7 p.m.Wednesday.
CENTRAL BUCKS EAST 3, SOUDERTON 1 >> Ben Campman had 23 kills for Souderton, but the Indians fell to Central Bucks East in four as the Patriots clinched at least a share of the Suburban One League Continental Conference title.
Luke Pagan finished with 36 assists for Souderton. Matt O’Neil made 10 blocks for Big Red with Brett Cornman chipped in eight kills.
PENNRIDGE 3, UPPER DUBLIN 1 >> Corey Quaste collected 37 assists, 12 digs and four blocks and Pennridge dropped the first set of its SOL Continental match with Upper Dublin before taking the next three to claim a 25-27, 25-15, 25-13, 25-17 victory.
Cross Edwards contributed 14 kills, six digs and four aces for the Rams (14-3, 13-2 conference). Danny Rutter made 10 digs while Zach Detweiler added seven kills, three aces and a pair of blocks.
CENTRAL BUCK WEST 3, NORTH PENN 0 >> North Penn’s Michael Wang had 11 digs, eight kills, two aces and a block as the Knights were swept in their SOL Continental match with Central Bucks West.
Drew Coles collected 22 assists, nine digs, a kill and an aces for North Penn while Deval Patel made 10 digs.
