Archbishop Carroll attack Alexandra Cabahug-Almonte is Main Line Girls Athlete of the Week

The Archbishop Carroll junior attack was a starter for the Patriots’ PIAA Class AAA state champion girls’ lacrosse team last year, and is a key cog in the squad’s success this spring. Archbishop Carroll head coach Lorraine Beers said, “Alex is the ideal athlete and teammate. She works hard at her game in practice and is dependable on game day. I trust that Alex will get the important goals, ground balls and be relentless in the ride. We are lucky to have her.” Off the field, Cabahug-Almonte is a National Honor Society member; in the top 10 percent of her class and a Maguire and Archdiocesan Scholar; and volunteers for Student Ambassadors and Community Service Corps in addition to playing lacrosse for the Phantastix club lacrosse team since fifth grade.

Q: Have you always played attack? What attracted you to the position? What attributes do you feel are most important for an attack player?

A: I started playing low attack in ninth grade. Before high school I usually played midfield, but I decided to play attack because my skill set can be best used on attack. I love the feeling of scoring and controlling the ball on offense. What attracted me to the position of attack was the creativity that I can use while playing it. I feel that speed, stick skills, and field awareness are the most important attributes for an attack player. Those skills allow the player to move past their defender and either score or create a scoring opportunity for their fellow teammate.

Q: Tell us a little about your offseason lacrosse training after spring- what did you improve? A: Offseason I practice with my younger brothers at the turf near our house. We mostly focus on keeping ourselves in shape and improving our stick skills. This past year I have been working on my ability to cut across the crease, catch passes in the 8 meter, and shoot quickly. I have also been improving my shots so that they would become for accurate for the upcoming season. Q: What did it mean to you to play in the Katie Sampson Lacrosse Festival last week? What is your most vivid memory of that game- can you share it with us? If it was a particular play, can you share with us how the play developed and your role in it?

A: It meant a lot to me to play in the Katie Sampson Festival last week. The festival is for a great cause and I am thankful that I got to be a part of it. My most vivid memory from the game was in the first half when we were man up due to a yellow card. I knew that we had to take advantage of this situation because were down a few points. Once I got the ball I tried to dodge to the middle. However, defenders doubled me, so I knew there was going to be a girl wide open. Once I drew the defender back, I saw my teammate, Fabianna Narda, wide open in the 8 meter. I passed the ball to her stick and she scored on the top right corner. This was such an exciting play and I was so happy that our team was able to take advantage of the yellow card in the first half.

Q: What is your most vivid memory of last year’s championship final? A: My most vivid memory from the championship final was when the first whistle blew to start the game. It was a moment of realization when our entire team realized how far we made it and we did not want to take this chance for granted. Throughout the game, everyone contributed to our amazing win, and that showed how much our hard work over the season paid off. Q: What do you consider your greatest lacrosse strength? What are working on most at the present time?

A: I believe that my greatest lacrosse strength is my ability to use both my hands efficiently, switch back and forth, and score with both hands. It allows me to give myself a better chance of moving passed my defender and scoring. Currently, I am working on my footwork in dodging. I want to be able to dodge past my defender to score or assist my teammate in scoring.

Q: You wear No. 5 for Carroll. Was there a reason you chose this number- does this number have any significance to you?

A: I am No. 5 for Carroll because I have been No. 5 for Phantastix since I started in 5th grade. It means a lot to me because Phantastix Lacrosse has helped me develop into the player I am today. I am also number 5 for field hockey at Carroll.

Q: Who have been your biggest lacrosse mentors, what was the most important thing each of them taught you?

A: My dad has always been one of my biggest lacrosse mentors because he introduced lacrosse to me when I was very young. He constantly encourages me and gives me advice when I need it. He taught me to work hard at everything I do and play with no regrets. My high school coaches, Coach Lorraine Beers and Coach Jessica Lake, have also been some of my biggest lacrosse mentors. Coach Beers coached me in Phantastix when I was younger and she coaches me now at Archbishop Carroll. Her high intensity practices help me push myself to become a better player. Coach Jess coaches me now in Phantastix and at Archbishop Carroll. Coach Jess has taught me to stay positive during a game and helped me grow as a player. She also taught me that if you can believe it you can achieve it.

Q: You come from a lacrosse family – your younger brother Rowan plays for Malvern Prep. What initially sparked your interest in lacrosse?

A: What sparked my interest in lacrosse was mostly my dad. He played when he was in high school and brought the game to me and my siblings. I started playing lacrosse when I was in 1st grade with my youth program at Upper Merion. I had so much fun playing the sport with my friends when I was younger and that enjoyment carried into middle school and now high school. I love the competitiveness of the game and how I made so many great friends from playing.

Q: What is your favorite academic subject at school? What would you like to major in at college? Is there a career path that particular interests you at the present time?

A: My favorite subject at school is math because I enjoy solving problems. I would like to major in mechanical or industrial engineering and pursue a job in engineering. This interests me because I can use math and science to design, manufacture, and analyze systems that can better society. Also, I believe there aren’t enough women in engineering today, so I would like to change that.

Q: What has been your most memorable experience with the Phantastix- can you share it with us?

A: My most memorable experience with Phantastix was in 7th grade when it was pouring rain at our tournament in New Jersey. Even though the weather was horrible, our team was still able to have lots of fun playing in the rain. Eventually, it got sunnier and we dried up, but playing in the rain made that tournament one of the most fun to play in.

Q: What has been the most meaningful activity you’ve participated in during your time with Community Service Corps?

A: The most meaningful activity that I have participated in during my time with Community Service Corps is preparing lunches for people in need. This is important to me because it helped me not take anything for granted. I love that I can be a part of something that can help people who are in need.