Vanatta, Duong set tone for Ridley with thriller

Ridley’s Collin Vanatta and Khang Duong won a classic at third doubles with Sun Valley’s Prett Patel and Shawn Burton, prevailing 12-10 in the super-tiebreak to pace a 5-2 nonleague victory by the Green Raiders.
Vanatta and Duong took the first set, 6-3, before Patel and Burton rallied by the same margin to force the third set.
Ridley’s second singles player Amin Belgaied also earned a three-set decision, 6-2, 3-6, 6-2 over Ryan Costigan, and the first doubles tandem of
Dominic Heydaman and Alex Joyce used a second-set tiebreak to claim a point.
Both of Sun Valley’s points came in singles, with Ben Lehrberger at first and Evan Roland at third.
In other nonleague action:
Phoenixville 4, Academy Park 1 >> Kosovar Cocaj claimed a 6-1, 6-4 victory at second singles, but the Knights fell.
In the Central League:
Strath Haven 5, Haverford 2 >> Steven Zhon and Ryan Tian of Strath Haven topped Haverford’s Eric Liu and Matt Blickley in a three-setter at third singles, 6-4, 4-6, 10-8, to seal the win for the Panthers. Haven clinched the three singles points via Clay Gaieski, Finn L’Armand and George Steineke with just one dropped game total.
The match of the day went to the Fords, though, courtesy of Sammy Ourtiz and Scott Kaplan at first doubles. They outlasted Dylan Taylor and Michael Lu in a classic, 7-6 (5), 2-6, 10-8.
