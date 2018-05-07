Seasock’s big game carries Sun Valley past Delco Christian

Abby Seasock had a day Monday. Seasock scored 11 goals and added seven assists to lead Sun Valley to a 19-10 nonleague win over Delco Christian.

Anna Brown tallied a hat trick, Julia Kauffeld paired two goals with two assists and Carli Komorowski scored two goals for the Vanguards.

Monica Lebaudy and Braedyn Thompson each registered hat tricks, with Lebaudy contributing an assist, for Delco Christian. Rebekah Lange scored twice.

In other nonleague action:

Interboro 21, Norristown 6 >> Morgan Reed paired three goals with two assists, and Keri Barnett added a hat trick as 13 Bucs scored.

Molly Dowling (three assists), Paige Dowart (two assists), Jenna Schreiber (assist) and Sam Schemeluk scored twice each.

Bishop Shanahan 9, Haverford 8 >> Willa Hetznecker scored a hat trick as the Fords made it interesting after trailing 7-1 at halftime, but the deficit was too large to overcome.

Nora Janzer paired two goals with two assists, Reilly Morgan scored twice and Lauren Johns made 15 saves for the Fords.