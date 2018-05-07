Late first-half stretch keys Springfield-Montco’s win over Wissahickon

SPRINGFIELD >> For the first 12 minutes of the game and the entire second half Springfield-Montco and Wissahickon looked evenly matched Monday afternoon.
It was the end of the first half where the Spartans showcased their dominance.
Springfield scored seven straight goals in a 9:44 stretch to take control before cruising to a 15-8 Suburban One League American Conference win at Springfield High School.
“I knew it was going to be a hard-fought game,” Springfield coach Maggie Canavan said. “The whole theme that’s been going on this year with my girls is they have fun and they trust each other. That’s why they put together 50 minutes and won that game.
“All season we’ve been playing as a team. We trust all 11 players on the field and our goalie and have a never give up mentality. That’s the thing we’ve been working on from last season to this season — we can get in those little holes and we know exactly how to get out of them.”
The Spartans (11-5, 4-4 conference) trailed, 3-2, before taking a 4-3 lead and eventually sitting in a four-all tie midway through the first half.
Ella Marino gave Springfield a 5-4 lead and the hosts were ahead the rest of the way. The Spartans added six more goals before Wissahickon (5-11, 3-5) got one of its own in the final minute to take an 11-5 lead into halftime.
“Everyone was having fun out there,” Springfield senior Lindsey Smith said. “This is the best we’ve looked all season. Everyone was connecting, everyone was passing well. It was just composure and everyone had fun out there.”
“I’d say winning the draw,” Wissahickon coach Jamie Kane said was the key to the game. “When we win the draw — when we possess the ball — then we’ll be successful. Defensively we actually made a few good stops, but when the ball is coming out we have tendencies to go into double and triple teams instead of pulling it out and seeing who’s available. Staying out of those doubles, anticipating what will be available and possession. Possession really killed us today. Good solid possessions — you need those to win games. When we have it we’re great. Today we just didn’t have it.”
The Trojans, however, didn’t give up. After surrendering the first goal of the second half, Wiss scored three straight to make it a four-goal game, 12-8, with 11:25 left to play.
“It’s good to see them fight back,” Kane said. “They have heart and they want to win. We are young so we have some new faces on this field — we actually have four starting freshmen. I think we have a lot of common goals and a lot of things to work on.”
That’s as close as the Spartans let it get. They scored the final three goals of the game to close out the 15-8 victory.
“We kept our heads up and we were strong and we were determined,” Smith said. “We didn’t want to back down so we were continuing and trying to move forward still.”
Emily Walsh and Smith led Springfield with five goals each. Sophia Perry and Charlotte Henry each scored twice.
“Our backdoor cuts were there and our picks,” Smith said of the offensive success. “Their defense was pressuring out and we haven’t had that all season. It was a good adjustment we made.”
Sam Intreri paced the Trojans with three goals. Abby Degroat added two goals and an assist.
Springfield entered the game No. 12 in the District 1 Class 2A power rankings. The top 16 seeds qualify for the playoffs.
“Get in and get past the first round,” Canavan said of the team’s postseason goals.
Wissahickon was No. 32 in the latest District 1 Class-3A rankings. The top 24 seeds make the playoffs, so the young Trojans appear to be on the outside looking in.
Comments
Recent News
-
Spring Sports/ 1 hour ago
Kolkka goes all-out as PW tops Souderton, clinches share of SOL American
WHITEMARSH >> It would have been extremely difficult to find an inch of turf...
-
Girls Lacrosse/ 1 hour ago
Reporter Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Riley O’Malley scores 100th goal, Upper Merion tops Pottsgrove
Riley O’Malley scored her 100th career goal as she completed her hat trick and...
-
Boys Lacrosse/ 2 hours ago
Furey, Cunniffe notch hat tricks in Episcopal’s win over St. Joe’s Prep
Gabe Furey and Charlie Cunniffe each tallied hat tricks, and Nick Bates augmented a...
-
Boys Tennis/ 2 hours ago
Vanatta, Duong set tone for Ridley with thriller
Ridley’s Collin Vanatta and Khang Duong won a classic at third doubles with Sun...
-
Spring Sports/ 2 hours ago
Methacton tops Pottstown, 10-1 on Bobby Shantz Day
POTTSTOWN >> Bobby Shantz debuted a brand new pitch from his arsenal on Monday...
-
Spring Sports/ 2 hours ago
Seasock’s big game carries Sun Valley past Delco Christian
Abby Seasock had a day Monday. Seasock scored 11 goals and added seven assists...
-
Top Story/ 2 hours ago
Delco Baseball Roundup: Sprague’s nervous wait turns into an O’Hara walk-off win
Luke Sprague’s heart might have skipped a few beats Monday as he watched his...
-
Spring Sports/ 3 hours ago
Hunt sticks with it to blast Garnet Valley to win
CONCORD >> Between the mile-high flyouts and intentional walks, Garnet Valley junior Lindsey Hunt...
-
Top Story/ 3 hours ago
Avon Grove blanks Coatesville in key Ches-Mont National match-up
WEST GROVE—Though the wild Ches-Mont National is still up for grabs, Avon Grove (13-3)...
-
Spring Sports/ 4 hours ago
With Hurricane force, Villa Maria defense shuts down Downingtown East
Malvern >> With Hurricane force, Villa Maria’s defense forced a season-high 11 turnovers by...
-
Girls Lacrosse/ 7 hours ago
Late first-half stretch keys Springfield-Montco’s win over Wissahickon
SPRINGFIELD >> For the first 12 minutes of the game and the entire second...
-
Spring Sports/ 13 hours ago
Friends’ Central catcher Ben Kollender is Main Line Boys Athlete of the Week
The junior captain is, in the words of Friends’ Central head coach Jon Rubin,...