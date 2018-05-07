Connect with us

Boys Lacrosse

Furey, Cunniffe notch hat tricks in Episcopal’s win over St. Joe’s Prep

Gabe Furey and Charlie Cunniffe each tallied hat tricks, and Nick Bates augmented a goal with two helpers as Episcopal Academy topped St. Joseph’s Prep, 9-5, in a nonleague game.

Billy Adams added two assists, and Matt Chess made nine saves in goal.

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

More in Boys Lacrosse