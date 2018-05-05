Penncrest’s Hartman pitches a no-hitter

All-Delco Maya Hartman threw a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts as Penncrest claimed a 7-2 nonleague win over Mount St. Joseph’s.

Julia Eckels paced the Lions offensively with a double and three RBIs. Colette Ernst was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and Holly Werner was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

In other nonleague action:

Cardinal O’Hara 2, Interboro 1 >> Maggie Loomis tripled and scored on an error in the fourth inning, breaking a 1-1 deadlock. Loomis had a fine day overall for the Lions, going 3-for-3 with two runs scored while throwing a two-hit complete game with six strikeouts.

Bridget Bailey was a tough-luck losing pitcher. The Bucs’ All-Delco ace struck out 12 and gave up only five hits over seven innings of work. She also tripled and singled to account for Interboro’s only two hits.