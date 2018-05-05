Connect with us

Spring Sports

Penncrest’s Hartman pitches a no-hitter

All-Delco Maya Hartman threw a no-hitter with 13 strikeouts as Penncrest claimed a 7-2 nonleague win over Mount St. Joseph’s.

Julia Eckels paced the Lions offensively with a double and three RBIs. Colette Ernst was 1-for-2 with two RBIs and Holly Werner was 2-for-3 with an RBI and a run scored.

In other nonleague action:

Cardinal O’Hara 2, Interboro 1 >> Maggie Loomis tripled and scored on an error in the fourth inning, breaking a 1-1 deadlock. Loomis had a fine day overall for the Lions, going 3-for-3 with two runs scored while throwing a two-hit complete game with six strikeouts.

Bridget Bailey was a tough-luck losing pitcher. The Bucs’ All-Delco ace struck out 12 and gave up only five hits over seven innings of work. She also tripled and singled to account for Interboro’s only two hits.

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

More in Spring Sports