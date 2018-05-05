Nealon hits century mark in Garnet Valley win

Regan Nealon can add her name to any list of the great girls lacrosse players in Garnet Valley history.
Nealon tallied three goals, including the 100th in her career, to help the Jaguars roll to an 18-2 nonleague victory over Great Valley Saturday.
Madi McKee led all players with four goals. Kathryn Toohey added three goals, while Cam Faith and Kamryn McNeal each chipped in with two.
Goalies Sam Hamalak and Makenna Mink registered six saves apiece.
In other nonleague action:
Penncrest 15, W.C. East 5 >> Grace Harding was in quite the groove. The senior attacker scored six goals and dished one assist to lead the way for the Lions (14-2).
Julianna George also enjoyed a seven-point game with three goals and four assists. Logan O’Donnell pitched in with a hat trick and one helper, while Annalee Doyle added two goals.
Corryn Gamber was solid in the cage with six saves.
Episcopal Academy 16, Conestoga 10 >> Olivia Dirks totaled four goals and an assist, while Olivia Cunningham posted three goals and three helpers to power the Churchwomen. Katie Crager and Devon Whitaker also notched hat tricks.
Rachel Clark had three goals and one assist, Cam Evitts had a hat trick, and Julia Littlewood added two goals for the Pioneers.
