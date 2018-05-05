Goldman’s grand slam puts Haverford School on winning path

Jesse Goldman blasted a grand slam and Justin Meyer had a triple, two walks and two RBIs to power The Haverford School to a 16-5 rout of Conestoga in five innings.
Zack Summy walked three times and scored two runs, while Nick Holtz went 1-for-2 with a double and two RBIs. The Fords (12-10) overcame an early 3-0 deficit with seven runs in the second inning and nine more in the third.
Tommy Bagnell scattered five hits and allowed three earned runs and three walks en route to a complete game victory.
