Villa Joseph Marie honors 13 student-athletes for college commitments

Villa Joseph Marie honored 13 members of its Class of 2018 for their commitments to continuing their athletic careers in college.

The early-morning ceremony, led by athletic director Becky Flynn Hensel, was attended by Villa Joseph Marie president Thomas Kardish, principal Lauren Carr, vice principal Vince D’Andrea, athletic trainer Amy Barr, soccer head coach Rich Finneyfrock, track and field/cross country coach John Gentile, golf head coach Terry Ryan, Field Hockey head coach Ken Fetterolf, honorees’ families and other school staff members.