Connect with us

Softball

Villa Joseph Marie honors 13 student-athletes for college commitments

Villa Jospeh Marie recognized 13 seniors student-athletes for their college commitments. Pictured front row from left: Front row: Emily Dossick, Elayna Tsiouplis, Kaela Jolibois, Maddie Jimenez, Danielle Shead, Erica Behr. Back row: Maria Tunney, Miranda Behr, Brooke Simonson, Carolyn Mueller, Jessica Butler, Brigid Conmy, Katherine Mangione. (Submitted Photo)

Villa Joseph Marie honored 13 members of its Class of 2018 for their commitments to continuing their athletic careers in college.

The early-morning ceremony, led by athletic director Becky Flynn Hensel, was attended by Villa Joseph Marie president Thomas Kardish, principal Lauren Carr, vice principal Vince D’Andrea, athletic trainer Amy Barr, soccer head coach Rich Finneyfrock, track and field/cross country coach John Gentile, golf head coach Terry Ryan, Field Hockey head coach Ken Fetterolf,  honorees’ families and other school staff members.

NameSportCollege
Erica BehrSoccerSaint Joseph's University
Miranda BehrSoccerSaint Joseph's University
Jessica ButlerField HockeyWidener University
Brigid ConmyCross CountrySaint Mary's College
Emily DossickGolfBucks County Community College
Maddie JimenezSoccerChestnut Hill College
Kaela JoliboisTrack and FieldUniversity of Chicago
Katherine MangioneTrack and FieldGettysburg College
Carolyn MuellerGolfCatholic University
Danielle SheadSwimmingArcadia University
Brooke SimonsonTennisCatholic University
Elayna TsiouplisSoftballBrown University
Maria TunneySoccerIndiana University of Pennsylvania

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

More in Softball