Reporter Baseball Roundup: Kirwin’s near no-hitter helps North Penn win 7th straight

Danny Kirwin’s no-hitter was snapped with two outs in the bottom of the seventh inning on a single by Council Rock South’s Bryan Rieser, but the North Penn baseball team still picked up its seventh straight victory, topping the host Golden Hawks 10-2 Thursday afternoon.
Joe Picozzi was 2-for-3 with a double, RBI and two runs scored for the Knights (13-2, 9-0 Suburban One League Continental), who blew things open with a four runs in the top of the fourth to take a 9-0 lead.
Kirwin earned the win, giving up two runs – one earned – over 6 2/3 innings. He walked two and struck out seven.
Billy Collins went 2-for-4 with an RBI and a run scored while Tyler Siddal was 2-for-5 with a double, RBI and run scored as North Penn posted double-digit runs for the third straight game. Rob Weiss added two RBIs with Ryan Bealer collecting an RBI and scoring three times in the SOL non-conference contest that counted in the District 1-6A power rankings.
Matt O’Neill and Kyle Fleming both scored a run for Council Rock South (5-8, 3-5 SOL National).
Wissahickon 6, Hatboro-Horsham 2 >> Tyler Caso was 2-for-3 with two-RBI double, Mike Gorman struck out six in a complete-game effort and Wissahickon earned its fourth straight SOL American win.
Bobby McFarland was 2-for-3 with two run scored while Andrew Booth went 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored for the Trojans (11-3, 9-2 conference). JT Culp scored two runs
Jake Mayson was 2-for-3 with a double and a run scored for Hatboro-Horsham (5-10, 4-7). Josh Heebner finished 2-for-3.
The Hatters pulled within 3-2 with a pair of runs in the top of the third but Wissahickon scored twice in the fourth to regain the three-run advantage.
Both of the runs Gorman allowed were unearned while he gave up eight hits and did not walk a batter in his seven innings on the mound.
