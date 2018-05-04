Perk Valley’s Warren, Pottsgrove’s Rose lead PAC punch at Henderson Invitational

Perkiomen Valley’s Christina Warren, Pottsgrove’s Miazziah Rose and Methacton’s Patrick Maloney were event champions representing the Pioneer Athletic Conference at the West Chester Henderson Invitational Friday.
Perkiomen Valley’s Warren owned the girls’ 100 hurdles, her 13.90 topping the field. She also won her specialty, the triple jump, with a 41-1½, ahead of runner-up Miazziah Rose of Pottsgrove (37-1¼) and fourth place Corrine Ferrizzi of Owen J. Roberts (36-6¼).
Warren took second in the long jump, her 18-5 second to only the 18-6 of Kayla Woods of Tatnall (Del.).
Pottsgrove’s Rose placed first in the girls’ high jump with a 5-1 while Methacton’s Corinne Meyer was third (5-1).
The Methacton girls’ 4×100 won a close race over Warwick, the Warriors’ 48.78 just .02 ahead of the runner-up. Pottsgrove finished fifth (50.38).
Methacton’s Patrick Maloney was the boys’ discus champion with a 159-2 toss. Only one other competitor reached 150 feet (Dock Mennonite’s Alex Martin, 151-8). OJR’s Aidan Hayward placed fifth with a 138-3 and Pottsgrove’s Justin Adams sixth (136-5).
Spring-Ford’s Zachary Smith took fourth in the boys’ 1,600 in 4:23.46. OJR’s Mary Bernotas turned in an equal result in the girls’ 1,600, finishing fourth (4:57.88).
Owen J. Roberts’ Liam Conway placed fourth (9:21.08) amid a strong field headed by Neshaminy’s Rusty Kujdych (9:10.60) in the boys’ 3,200.
Perkiomen Valley’s Joshua Magee took fifth in the 300 hurdles in 41.01.
Pottsgrove’s Michael Ziegler placed second in the triple jump with a 43-6½, topped by only Northeastern’s DJ Hamilton (45-9).
In the boys’ long jump, Pottsgrove’s Ziegler and teammate Lennie Hall placed sixth and seventh. Ziegler jumped 20-7¼, Hall 20-6.
In the boys’ 4×100, Perkiomen Valley placed third (42.94) and OJR went 6th (44.22).
PV’s Cole Peterlin placed fourth in the high jump with a 6-2. Grove’s Ziegler was fifth (6-0).
In the shot put, PV’s Sam Leinhauser (2nd, 50-1¾) and Jason Wagner (3rd, 49-7) and Pottsgrove’s Justin Adams (5th, 47-11¾) had top 5 showings.
In the boys’ javelin, Methacton’s John Keenan placed first with a 178-2 while Spring-Ford’s Jake Pajovich took third (164-3).
Pottsgrove’s Anna Myers placed second in the girls’ javelin with a 124-6 while Perk Valley’s Evangelica Rosales was third (113-0).
In the girls’ 800, Spring-Ford’s Emily Smith (2:19.22) and Owen J. Roberts’ Mackenzie Kurtz (2:19.73) placed sixth and seventh, respectively.
Methacton’s Amy Domenick placed fourth in the girls’ 200 in 26.02. Methacton teammates Juliana Keenan and Domenick went 4-5 in the 300 hurdles in 47.19 and 47.85, respectively. Fellow Warrior Lauren Prusacki took sixth in the girls’ 100 (12.97).
Perkiomen Valley’s Teagan Schein-Becker (11:05.95), OJR’s Autumn Sands (11:08.56), Oley’s Valley’s Rebecca Snyder (11:10.02) and Spring-Ford’s Gabriella Bamford (11:24.38) went 4-5-6-7 in the girls’ 3,200 that was won by Northern distance star Marlee Starliper (10:17.41)
PV’s Caitlyn Stankina and Dorian Philpot placed fourth and fifth in the girls’ shot put. Stankina threw 36-6¼, Philpot 36-6.
