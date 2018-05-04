Mueller powers Radnor past Abington

Ellie Mueller registered three goals, one assist, three draw controls and four ground balls to lead Radnor to a 13-6 nonleague decision over Abington.
Cate Cox had three goals and an assist for the Raiders. Annie Burton and Catherine Belveal both tallied twice. Phoebe Proctor made three saves in net.
Downingtown West 18, Interboro 3 >> The Bucs were no match for the Whippets, who rushed out to a 13-2 halftime lead. Peyton Mottice scored five goals, Tabitha Rodriguez added four, and Corrine Bednaria and Emily Feeny each recorded a hat trick.
Morgan Reed had two goals and an assist to lead the Bucs. Keri Barnett added a goal and a helper.
