Connect with us

Boys Track and Field

Methacton’s Michael Clark commits to Indiana University of PA

Name: Michael Clark

High School: Methacton

College Selection: Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP)

Sport: Men’s Track & Field

Event: 400m, 800m

Anticipated Major: Biology Pre-Medical

Parents: Jane and Lance Clark

Major Athletic Honors: Indoor: School record holder in 600m, 800m, 1000m; 2018 PIAA State Qualifier (800m). Outdoor: 2017 PIAA State Qualifier (800m).

Academic/Community Service: Named to Pioneer Athletic Conference’s All-Academic Team

Comments

comments

Related Topics
Click to comment

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recent News

More in Boys Track and Field