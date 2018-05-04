Connect with us

Methacton’s Lucas Carr signs on with Lynchburg College

Name: Lucas Carrg

High School: Methacton

College Selection: Lynchburg College

Sport: Men’s Track & Field

Event: Sprints/Jumps

Anticipated Major: Biology

Parents: Patrick and Lisa Carr

Other Schools Considered: Bloomsburg University, West Virginia University

Major Athletic Honors: Winter/Spring Varsity Track and Field; Senior Captain

