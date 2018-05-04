Connect with us

Methacton’s John Keenan signs on with Notre Dame

Name: John Keenan

High School: Methacton

College Selection: University of Notre Dame

Sport: Men’s Track & Field

Event: Javelin/Jumps

Anticipated Major: Biology

Parents: Jim and Marianne Keenan

Other Schools Considered: Wake Forest, Villanova, Lehigh, Michigan State

Major Athletic Honors: Pioneer Athletic Conference long jump champion; District One javelin champion. State/National/Penn Relay qualifier. 2017 All-PAC First Team selection in javelin/jumps. Football: All-PAC First Team Wide Receiver, School record (receptions).

