Methacton’s John Keenan signs on with Notre Dame

Name: John Keenan
High School: Methacton
College Selection: University of Notre Dame
Sport: Men’s Track & Field
Event: Javelin/Jumps
Anticipated Major: Biology
Parents: Jim and Marianne Keenan
Other Schools Considered: Wake Forest, Villanova, Lehigh, Michigan State
Major Athletic Honors: Pioneer Athletic Conference long jump champion; District One javelin champion. State/National/Penn Relay qualifier. 2017 All-PAC First Team selection in javelin/jumps. Football: All-PAC First Team Wide Receiver, School record (receptions).
