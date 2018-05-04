Mercury Softball Roundup: Spring-Ford stays unbeaten in PAC with 9-4 win over Perkiomen Valley

Spring-Ford 9, Perkiomen Valley 4 >> The Rams crossed eight runs through the first three innings and racked up 12 hits on the way to a PAC Liberty Division win over the Vikings.
Noelle Reid finished 3-for-4 with two runs scored and an RBI while Ashley Della Guardia had a triple and four RBI. Sam Lindsay got the win in the circle where she scattered three hits and six strikeouts. Jordan Sell had a triple and a run scored for PV.
Pope John Paul II 7, Upper Merion 2 >> The Golden Panthers racked up seven extra-base hits on the way to claiming a win over Upper Merion in a PAC Frontier Division matchup.
Dani Dare opened up the scoring with a two-run home run in the bottom of the first inning as part of her two-hit game. Nicole Bowen was 2-for-5 with a double and two runs scored out of the leadoff spot while Skylar Bass finished with a pair of doubles in the win. Alexandra Szpindor was strong in the circle, pitching into the seventh inning and limiting Upper Merion to two runs (one earned) on eight hits and three walks. She struck out four.
Katelyn Barr finished with two hits for Upper Merion.
Upper Perkiomen 14, Pottsgrove 0 >> Morgan Lindsay put the cap on the Tribe’s dominating performance with a grand slam in the bottom of the fourth inning of this PAC Frontier Division matchup.
Lindsay finished 2-for-2 with six RBI and two runs scored while her sophomore sister Taylor Lindsay was 2-for-2 with a two-run home run and a double. Karlee Fretz and Taylor Croak combined for a one-hitter in the circle with neither allowing a walk on the game.
