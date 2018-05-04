Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Methacton win over Perk Valley not enough for PAC playoff spot

Methacton 8, Perkiomen Valley 6 >> The Warriors used a 4-2 second-half advantage to claim this PAC Liberty Division matchup.
Despite the result, Perk Valley (6-4 PAC Liberty, 9-4 PAC overall) claims the No. 4 seed in next week’s PAC Final Four playoffs based on tie-break criteria. Mia Sheldon led the way with four goals for Methacton (6-4, 9-4) while Sydney Tornetta added two scores and three assists. Kat Kelley paced Perk Valley with a hat trick.
Owen J. Roberts 11, Spring-Ford 10 >> Kelsey Kilgallon scored four times in the Wildcats’ tight PAC Liberty win over the Rams.
Danika Swech, Eloise Gebert and Hannah Delahaye each scored twice while Charlotte Lasak rounded out OJR’s scoring with a single tally. Liv Yeagle paced Spring-Ford with a hat trick and an assist while Katie Metzler scored twice.
