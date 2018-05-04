Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Boyertown clinches PAC playoff place with win over Norristown

Boyertown 21, Norristown 1 >> The Bears had 21 different goal scorers in their regular-season ending PAC win that shored up a spot in next Tuesday’s Pioneer Athletic Conference Final Four.

In addition to a goal, Kylie Webb had four assists, while Morgan Kline, Kristi Kada and Jen O’Connor had two each. The Bears, which led 13-1 at halftime, finished the regular season 7-3 PAC Liberty, 10-3 PAC and 12-4 overall.

Upper Perkiomen 10, Pottstown 9 >> Upper Perk made its 7-5 halftime lead hold up as Hope Flack surpassed the 200 career goal milestone in her three-goal, one-assist day while leading the Indians to a PAC win.

AiYi Young (two assists), Courtney Bauer and Bella Carpenter scored two goals apiece for UP while Makenna Phipps made seven saves.

For Pottstown, Ebony Reddick (4g, 1a), Da’zah Regusters (3g) and Abbie Krause (2g) handled the scoring while goalie Reilly Owens made 12 saves, including the 500th of her career.

Perkiomen School 17, Kimberton 5 >> Anne Coby hit the nets for a game-high eight goals, keying the Panthers’ Tri-County League romp over Kimberton Waldorf.

Carley Smith contributed a hat trick, and Memphis Coddington two goals, to the Perkiomen scoring total.

Wilson 19, Daniel Boone 1 >> Amanda Mikes and Kendall Duffy both scored three goals, and four others had two each, as the Bulldogs cruised past the Blazers in Berks Conference play.

Courtney Gabbett accounted for Boone’s offense, her tally coming in the second half.