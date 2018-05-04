Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Boyertown clinches PAC playoff place with win over Norristown

Boyertown 21, Norristown 1 >> The Bears had 21 different goal scorers in their regular-season ending PAC win that shored up a spot in next Tuesday’s Pioneer Athletic Conference Final Four.
In addition to a goal, Kylie Webb had four assists, while Morgan Kline, Kristi Kada and Jen O’Connor had two each. The Bears, which led 13-1 at halftime, finished the regular season 7-3 PAC Liberty, 10-3 PAC and 12-4 overall.
Upper Perkiomen 10, Pottstown 9 >> Upper Perk made its 7-5 halftime lead hold up as Hope Flack surpassed the 200 career goal milestone in her three-goal, one-assist day while leading the Indians to a PAC win.
AiYi Young (two assists), Courtney Bauer and Bella Carpenter scored two goals apiece for UP while Makenna Phipps made seven saves.
For Pottstown, Ebony Reddick (4g, 1a), Da’zah Regusters (3g) and Abbie Krause (2g) handled the scoring while goalie Reilly Owens made 12 saves, including the 500th of her career.
Perkiomen School 17, Kimberton 5 >> Anne Coby hit the nets for a game-high eight goals, keying the Panthers’ Tri-County League romp over Kimberton Waldorf.
Carley Smith contributed a hat trick, and Memphis Coddington two goals, to the Perkiomen scoring total.
Wilson 19, Daniel Boone 1 >> Amanda Mikes and Kendall Duffy both scored three goals, and four others had two each, as the Bulldogs cruised past the Blazers in Berks Conference play.
Courtney Gabbett accounted for Boone’s offense, her tally coming in the second half.
Comments
Recent News
-
Boys Lacrosse/ 2 hours ago
Macnamara’s faceoff prowess helps North Penn possess win over Souderton
TOWAMENCIN >> Momentum is everything in lacrosse. It’s easy to build momentum and then...
-
Baseball/ 3 hours ago
Reporter Baseball Roundup: Kirwin’s near no-hitter helps North Penn win 7th straight
Danny Kirwin’s no-hitter was snapped with two outs in the bottom of the seventh...
-
‘General’ Daly leads Haverford assault
HAVERFORD >> It’s been several years now that Cole Lukasiewicz and Jack Daly have...
-
Girls Lacrosse/ 4 hours ago
Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Boyertown clinches PAC playoff place with win over Norristown
Boyertown 21, Norristown 1 >> The Bears had 21 different goal scorers in their...
-
Softball/ 4 hours ago
Mercury Softball Roundup: Twaddell, Owen J. Roberts rallies past Boyertown, 7-4
Owen J. Roberts 7, Boyertown 4 >> Morgan Twaddell drove in four runs to...
-
Mercury Baseball Roundup: Perkiomen School books return to Tri-County League final
Perkiomen School climbed out of an early deficit Thursday when it hosted Collegium Charter...
-
Top Story/ 4 hours ago
Delco Baseball Roundup: Levis’ perfect bunt lifts Delco Christian in extras
Cole Levis’ walk-off bunt in the bottom of the ninth inning gave Delaware County...
-
Phoenixville, Pottstown softball team up for pediatric cancer fundraiser
POTTSTOWN >> The true winner was the cause: To raise funds to help deal...
-
Top Story/ 4 hours ago
Radnor advances to next round in district tournament
Max Safanov got things started by winning the No. 1 singles match in straight...
-
Softball/ 4 hours ago
Delco Softball Roundup: Martin leads Bonner & Prendie over O’Hara
Bonner & Prendergast keeps rolling along in the Catholic League. The reigning champions scored...
-
Perkiomen Valley finally overcomes OJR, makes PAC playoffs at Wildcats’ expense
BUCKTOWN >> For years, the Perkiomen Valley lacrosse team had worked for an opportunity...
-
Garnet Valley, Radnor headed for showdown
Madi McKee and Reagan Nealon recorded hat tricks to help Garnet Valley stay in...