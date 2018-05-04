Mercury Baseball Roundup: Spring-Ford rallies to down Upper Perkiomen, 5-4

Spring-Ford 5, Upper Perkiomen 4 >> The Rams rallied for two runs in the bottom of the sixth inning to claim a comeback win over the Tribe in a PAC divisional crossover matchup.
Brandon Ernst opened up the scoring in the bottom half with a one-out solo home run before David McCurry hit a two-out RBI single later in the inning. Grant Calvarese pitched six complete in the win, limiting UP to four runs (none earned) on six hits and a walk while striking out eight. His counterpart, Donald States pitched into the sixth inning but was tagged with four runs on five hits and a pair of walks. Trey Livingstone had two hits and two runs scored for UP.
Perkiomen Valley 8, Pottstown 1 >> Joey Giunta pitched all seven innings while Joe Gorla blasted a solo home run as part of a three-hit game as the Vikings downed the Trojans in a PAC divisional crossover game.
Giunta held Pottstown to one run on six hits and a pair of walks while striking out 10. Brock Helverson had an RBI single to go along with a run scored while Zach Hollenbach had a double and a run scored. Pottstown’s Brandon Gebhard pitched all six inning and was tagged with eight runs (four earned) on eight hits.
Methacton 11, Pottsgrove 1 >> Conor Smith turned in a big day at the plate as the Warriors downed the Falcons in PAC divisional crossover action.
Smith hit 3-for-4 with a pair of doubles, three runs scored and four RBI batting out of the three-hole. Demetrio Rodriguez and Mark Engelman finished with two hits apiece as Methacton racked up 12 hits on the game. Colin Schrader spun five solid innings where he was tagged for an unearned run on four hits and two walks. Pottsgrove’s Alex Stump had two hits and the team’s lone run scored.
Wings sweep twinbill >> West-Mont Christian Academy took both ends of its Atlantic Coast Christian Athletic Conference doubleheader with Upper Bucks Christian.
West-Mont scored an 8-2 victory in the opener, then rolled in the second game 16-2.
Comments
Recent News
-
Gallagher pitches Upper Dublin to win over Upper Moreland
FORT WASHINGTON >> Erin Gallagher’s day in the pitching circle didn’t get off to...
-
Mueller powers Radnor past Abington
Ellie Mueller registered three goals, one assist, three draw controls and four ground balls...
-
Episcopal downs SCHA
Gabe Furey and Rowan Brumbaugh each posted two goals and an assist to help...
-
Delco Softball Roundup: Torrens’ 10th K her biggest in Ridley win
Anna Torrens saved her best pitch for last on Friday. With the bases loaded...
-
Delco Baseball Roundup: Park’s homer, O’Reilly’s pitching pace Episcopal
Will Park ripped a two-run homer in the top of the first inning and...
-
Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Methacton win over Perk Valley not enough for PAC playoff spot
Methacton 8, Perkiomen Valley 6 >> The Warriors used a 4-2 second-half advantage to...
-
Mercury Baseball Roundup: Spring-Ford rallies to down Upper Perkiomen, 5-4
Spring-Ford 5, Upper Perkiomen 4 >> The Rams rallied for two runs in the...
-
Mercury Softball Roundup: Spring-Ford stays unbeaten in PAC with 9-4 win over Perkiomen Valley
Spring-Ford 9, Perkiomen Valley 4 >> The Rams crossed eight runs through the first...
-
Perk Valley’s Warren, Pottsgrove’s Rose lead PAC punch at Henderson Invitational
Perkiomen Valley’s Christina Warren, Pottsgrove’s Miazziah Rose and Methacton’s Patrick Maloney were event champions...
-
Softball/ 7 hours ago
Pennridge comes alive on Senior Night, tops Abington
SELLERSVILLE >> “Big Sky” had two big knocks, Morgan Henry reached base every time...
-
Baseball/ 9 hours ago
Malvern Prep stays atop Inter-Ac with win over Germantown Academy
FORT WASHINGTON >> Malvern Prep pushed three runs across the plate in the first...
-
Boys Track and Field/ 11 hours ago
Methacton’s Michael Clark commits to Indiana University of PA
Name: Michael Clark High School: Methacton College Selection: Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) Sport: Men’s Track & Field...