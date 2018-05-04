Connect with us

Episcopal downs SCHA

Gabe Furey and Rowan Brumbaugh each posted two goals and an assist to help Episcopal Academy defeat Inter-Ac League foe Springside Chestnut Hill Academy, 7-4.

Charlie Cunniffe, Nate Hunter and Luksa Sinon each tallied a goal for the Churchmen. Matt Chess made 11 saves in the cage.

