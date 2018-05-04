Recent News
Gallagher pitches Upper Dublin to win over Upper Moreland
FORT WASHINGTON >> Erin Gallagher’s day in the pitching circle didn’t get off to...
Mueller powers Radnor past Abington
Ellie Mueller registered three goals, one assist, three draw controls and four ground balls...
Episcopal downs SCHA
Gabe Furey and Rowan Brumbaugh each posted two goals and an assist to help...
Delco Softball Roundup: Torrens’ 10th K her biggest in Ridley win
Anna Torrens saved her best pitch for last on Friday. With the bases loaded...
Delco Baseball Roundup: Park’s homer, O’Reilly’s pitching pace Episcopal
Will Park ripped a two-run homer in the top of the first inning and...
Mercury Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Methacton win over Perk Valley not enough for PAC playoff spot
Methacton 8, Perkiomen Valley 6 >> The Warriors used a 4-2 second-half advantage to...
Mercury Baseball Roundup: Spring-Ford rallies to down Upper Perkiomen, 5-4
Spring-Ford 5, Upper Perkiomen 4 >> The Rams rallied for two runs in the...
Mercury Softball Roundup: Spring-Ford stays unbeaten in PAC with 9-4 win over Perkiomen Valley
Spring-Ford 9, Perkiomen Valley 4 >> The Rams crossed eight runs through the first...
Perk Valley’s Warren, Pottsgrove’s Rose lead PAC punch at Henderson Invitational
Perkiomen Valley’s Christina Warren, Pottsgrove’s Miazziah Rose and Methacton’s Patrick Maloney were event champions...
Softball/ 7 hours ago
Pennridge comes alive on Senior Night, tops Abington
SELLERSVILLE >> “Big Sky” had two big knocks, Morgan Henry reached base every time...
Baseball/ 9 hours ago
Malvern Prep stays atop Inter-Ac with win over Germantown Academy
FORT WASHINGTON >> Malvern Prep pushed three runs across the plate in the first...
Boys Track and Field/ 11 hours ago
Methacton’s Michael Clark commits to Indiana University of PA
Name: Michael Clark High School: Methacton College Selection: Indiana University of Pennsylvania (IUP) Sport: Men’s Track & Field...