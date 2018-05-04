Delco Softball Roundup: Torrens’ 10th K her biggest in Ridley win

Anna Torrens saved her best pitch for last on Friday.

With the bases loaded and two outs in the seventh inning, Torrens reared back and unleashed a perfect pitch to get a strikeout and give Ridley a thrilling 4-3 nonleague victory over rival Interboro.

Torrens’ final K of the day was her 10th. She flourished with a bat in her hands, too, leading the Green Raiders with a double and a triple.

Torrens smoked an RBI double in the third to tie the score, then tripled in the bottom of the fifth and scored the go-ahead run.

Ashley Shanks blasted a two-run homer in the fifth to put Ridley ahead 4-1. The visiting Bucs made noise in the seventh, scoring two runs before Torrens recorded the last out via strikeout.

In other nonleague games:

Garnet Valley 15, Chichester 0 >> Annie Bechtold lived up to her position in the batting order for the Jags. The cleanup hitter went 3-for-4 with a homer and six ribbies.

Audrey Shenk pitched four innings of three-hit softball and struck out four to get the win. At the plate Shenk went 3-for-4 with four RBIs and three runs scored.

Becca Halford (2-for-3, three RBIs), Diane Torregrossa (2-for-2, four runs, two walks) and Lindsey Hunt (1-for-2, two walks) all had productive games for GV.

Marple Newtown 12, Penn Wood 3 >> Katie Scali was 2-for-2 for the Tigers (3-10), who were the beneficiaries of eight Patriots errors. Ceire Devlin-Mohan was the winning pitcher.

Ameenah Ballenger had a double for Penn Wood.

Harriton 14, Plymouth Whitemarsh 3 >> Julia Ermi led the way for the Rams (4-10) with four hits and Anna Walsh chipped in with three hits and two RBIs. Anneka Yong had a three-hit day and freshman Nina Hollin had two. The Rams totalled 22 hits on the afternoon.

In the Central League:

Garnet Valley 3, Conestoga 1 >> Torregrossa belted two solo homers as the Jaguars downed the first-place Pioneers Thursday. Halford pitched a complete game and helped her cause with a single and run scored.

Torregrossa set the table at the top of the order, going 2-for-2 with two runs, two RBIs and a pair of walks. Kelly McLaughlin had a double and an RBI, Hunt blasted a double and Bechtold finished 1-for-3 with a walk.

In the Inter-Ac League:

Penn Charter 3, Notre Dame 2 >> The Irish fell to the Quakers in nine innings. Sophia Marlino was 3-for-5 with a double and an RBI, while Marissa Mycek and Grace Jackson added two hits apiece.

Jackson pitched all nine innings and recorded 10 strikeouts while allowing only one earned run on three hits.

In the Catholic League:

Hallahan 8, Cardinal O’Hara 4 >> In the resumption of a suspended game from last month, Hallahan got a rare win over the Lions. Sharon Hill resident and Hallahan ace Maddy McBride fanned 11 hitters and was 2-for-4 with a triple.