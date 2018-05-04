Delco Baseball Roundup: Park’s homer, O’Reilly’s pitching pace Episcopal

Will Park ripped a two-run homer in the top of the first inning and Jack O’Reilly handled the rest on the mound as Episcopal Academy blanked Haverford School, 2-0, in Inter-Ac League action.
O’Reilly struck out seven while allowing only four hits in six innings of work. Isaiah Payton sealed the win with a perfect seventh inning.
Park’s dinger off Haverford starter Pat Toal came with two outs.
It was the first of two hits Toal would yield in a complete game performance.
He struck out seven and had a pair of singles at the plate.
O’Reilly walked with two outs in the first and came around to score on Park’s long ball.
In nonleague action:
Chichester 9, Penncrest 1 >> Jason Riberio swung a big bat and Hunter Killinen’s strong start on the mound kept Penncrest’s bats at bay.
Riberio crushed two home runs and finished with six RBIs for the Eagles (12-2), who scored all eight of their runs in the fourth, fifth and sixth innings. Killinen pitched the first five and recorded four strikeouts.
Joe Renzi added two doubles and Damian Thompson chipped in with a single and double for Chi.
Christian Academy 14, Baptist Regional 4 >> Lars Specht did a little bit of everything to lead the Crusaders to their second win of the season. Specht collected two hits and four RBIs, and threw four innings with three strikeouts to pick up the victory.
Ming Song Guo also had a nice game at the plate for TCA, with two hits and three RBIs.
