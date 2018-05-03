Trojan Classic: PW’s O’Brien, Wiss’ Davies shine in the hurdles

AMBLER >> Taylor O’Brien is back outside and hurdling her way to some fast times.

“It’s cool. It’s nice to switch it up from basketball to track,” said the Plymouth-Whitemarsh senior, recently named the Pennsylvania Sports Writers Class 6A Girls Basketball Player of the Year, “and do all types of sports that keep me active.

“It’s hard. I’m not gonna lie. It’s hard, not being able to have a break. But it keeps me in shape. I’m still getting ready for basketball season again and I’m doing track to the best of my abilities.”

O’Brien was impressive at Thursday night’s Trojan Track at Wissahickon, racing to a winning time of 43.99 seconds in the 300-meter hurdles. She wasn’t far off the meet record (43.1), set by Ayanna Townsend of Cheltenham way back in 1996.

“I was a little tired but kept pushing the whole time,” O’Brien said.

It was a hot, breezy night on the track at Wiss, the kind of weather that everyone — especially the sprinters and hurdlers — had been waiting for.

The Upper Dublin girls and Cheltenham boys began the evening’s festivities with victories in the 4×800 relay, and then O’Brien and Wissahickon’s Liam Davies were fastest in the 300 hurdles. Upper Dublin got another victory, with Michael Henning crossing first in the boys 100 dash, and Cheltenham’s Ni Asia Williams was fastest in the girls 100 dash.

O’Brien outraced Cheltenham’s Brianna Smith (45.31) for top honors in the 300 hurdles, with St. Basil freshman Tia Taylor (46.03), Bria Barnes of Cheltenham (46.19) and Lieke Black of Wiss (47.15) completing the top five.

“(What I love about the event is) just how fast they are. I love doing hurdles. There’s just something about them,” O’Brien said.

Postseason push >> Bound for Bucknell next year, O’Brien is beginning her push to what should be a memorable collection of postseason accomplishments.

“I wanna do very well at districts,” she said. “I wanna win high jump again, win 300 hurdles, and just advance onto states and do the best I possibly can.

“(I’m) super excited (for the postseason), being able to see all of the people I’ve seen for the past four years and just being able to go and give it my all.”

Right at home >> Davies has found his true passion in the hurdles events, so much so that he is passing on what he has learned.

“You gotta learn the form. That’s what everybody struggles with,” said the Trojan senior. “I try and teach the kids that are under me.”

Davies cranked out a winning time of 40.40 in the 300’s, getting to enjoy the victory on his home track.

“It was kind of nerve-racking,” he said with a grin, “because I know a lot of people that are here. There’s a lot of pressure to make sure you don’t lose to them. But I did well.”

Davies topped the field, outracing Cheltenham’s Jason Dunham (41.27), PW’s Derek Nam (41.96), Wiss’ Mark Futch (44.05) and Cheltenham’s Jordan Collins (44.34) in the top five.

“I was just a young freshman and they put me in there,” Davies said, looking back on four years in the event. “I’m trying to go to districts for the 300 hurdles, trying to break 41.”

Keeping pace >> North Penn’s Ariana Gardizy won the 1,600, outracing 17 others for a winning time of 4:59.93. In the boys race, Wissahickon’s Stefano Isabella was the fastest miler with a 4:35.67.

In the 4×100 relay, the St. Basil girls edged Hatboro-Horsham in a tremendous race, clocking a 50.39, with the Hatters right behind in 50.50.

Best in their field >> Upper Dublin’s Maddie Sanders threw 102-3 to finish first in the girls javelin, and teammate Madison Langley-Walker continued her excellence in the long jump, getting out 18-9.5.

North Penn’s Starrett Vesper cleared 12 feet in the pole vault, while Cheltenham’s Cameron Carty was winning the shot put with a throw of 41-10.