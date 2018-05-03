Reporter Girls Lacrosse Roundup: Goodwin scores 100th career goal, Souderton rolls to 5th straight win

Sarah Goodwin scored her 100th career goal, finishing Wednesday night with five goals, an assist and 15 draw controls as the Souderton girls lacrosse team earned a fifth straight win by rolling past Cheltenham 22-1.
Riley McGowan had six goals and three assists while Carlie Doughty collected five goals and an assist for the Indians (10-4, 6-1 SOL National), who led 15-1 at halftime.
Anna Anello added a pair of goals as Souderton posted 20 goals in a game for the first time since beating Neshaminy 20-7 last season.
Upper Dublin 10, Wissahickon 7 >> Sarah Herchenroder stopped Wissahickon’s first three shots and ended with 15 saves as Upper Dublin capped Senior Night with an SOL American victory.
Lindsey Schreiber’s four goals paced the Cardinals (10-4, 4-2 conference), who won their second straight, while Mack Moore had two goals and three assists. Charlotte Smith scored the opening goal of each half as she chipped a pair of goals and an assist.
Kelly Dickson collected two goals and three assists for Wissahickon (5-10, 3-4) which lost its second straight. Sam Intrieri scored twice, Sophia Chiodo Ortiz had a goal and two assists while Jaclyn Staub made 11 saves for the Trojans.
