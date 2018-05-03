Radnor advances to next round in district tournament

Max Safanov got things started by winning the No. 1 singles match in straight sets and the doubles tandem of Robert Frigerio and Colton Merkowitz only dropped a single game in the second doubles match as Radnor defeated Methacton, 5-0 in the first round of the District 1 Class AAA boys tennis tournament.

The only difficulty for the Raiders came in the No. 3 singles match as Alex Weiss won the first set, 6-2 and pulled out a 7-5 triumph in the second.

In the Ches-Mont League:

West Chester Rustin 7, Sun Valley 0 >> Hunter Hoffman and Sean Setnick hung tough in the No. 2 doubles match, falling 3-6, 6-2, 1-6 for the Vanguards.

In nonleague action:

Ridley 5, Academy Park 1 >> Freshman Rob Geddes won a 10-4 tiebreaker in the second set of the No. 2 singles match while all three of the Raiders’ doubles matches were won in straight sets including Collin Vanatta and James Pewdo’s win the No. 3 match.

Mel Schoolfield claimed the No. 1 singles match for the Knights.

Lawrenceville 3, Haverford 2 >> John Walsh push the Fords in good position taking the No. 1 singles match in straight sets and the pair of Jared Hoefner and Aly Ba took home the No. 2 doubles match in three sets, 1-6, 6-4, 6-3.